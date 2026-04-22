Carney Revamps Canada-U.S. Trade Advisory Committee

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a new Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations, replacing the previous council and adding prominent figures from business, labor, and politics to prepare for upcoming trade negotiations and address economic challenges.

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Mark Carney has significantly reshaped the advisory body overseeing Canada-U.S. trade relations, announcing a revamped committee with a diverse range of experienced individuals.

This new Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations replaces the Council on Canada-U.S. Relations, initially established by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January 2025. The changes reflect Carney’s approach to strengthening Canada’s economic position in its relationship with the United States, particularly as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) review approaches this June. The committee’s composition is notably broader, incorporating perspectives from business, labor, and regional leadership.

The newly appointed committee includes prominent figures such as former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, former Liberal cabinet minister and high commissioner to the U.K. Ralph Goodale, and former Conservative cabinet minister Lisa Raitt, alongside former Nunavut premier P.J. Akeeagok. Several members from the original Trudeau committee have been retained, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association president Flavio Volpe, and Unifor president Lana Payne.

This blend of experience is intended to provide comprehensive advice to Carney, Minister LeBlanc, and the negotiating team. Carney emphasized the committee’s focus on businesses with significant U.S. ties, aiming to directly address the concerns and opportunities faced by Canadian companies. Minister LeBlanc highlighted the committee as a crucial forum for the government to receive direct input from business, union, and community leaders.

Raitt expressed optimism that the government would genuinely consider the committee’s recommendations, noting the importance of a receptive ear during the upcoming trade negotiations. The appointment of industry leaders from key sectors – energy, resources, forestry, and transportation – signals a proactive approach to addressing potential challenges, particularly concerning American tariffs and their impact on the Canadian economy.

The committee also includes representation from broader business groups through Candace Laing, CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and Tabitha Bull, CEO of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business, as well as a voice for Canada’s cultural sector with the inclusion of Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. While some members of the previous council, such as former Alberta premier Rachel Notley and entrepreneurs Arlene Dickinson and Wes Hall, were not retained, the overall composition aims for a balanced and informed perspective.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Carney’s approach, advocating for the creation of a strategic mineral and oil reserve to strengthen Canada’s negotiating position. He accused Carney of squandering leverage by failing to approve new energy infrastructure and streamline mining project approvals. Carney, however, has previously stated his commitment to a candid assessment of the challenges in the Canada-U.S. relationship, acknowledging that the connection has, at times, been a source of weakness





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