Prime Minister Mark Carney highlights resolved trade irritants with China while US Canada talks remain stalled. Analysis of diplomatic shifts and political reactions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that a favorable trade arrangement with the United States remains possible, though he acknowledged the negotiations are significantly more complex than those concluded with China and other regional partners. Carney made these remarks during a media availability in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, emphasizing that Ottawa will not sign an agreement that fails to serve Canadian interests. The Prime Minister clarified that while his government desires a deal with Washington, Canada has substantial momentum in other global markets if a consensus with the United States cannot be reached.

Resolving Trade Frictions With Beijing

Mark Carney detailed that trade negotiations with China have proceeded exceptionally well, resulting in the reduction of tariffs and the resolution of over 90 percent of trade irritants between the two nations. The Prime Minister characterized the Chinese delegation as professional, rational, and capable of moving forward in a linear fashion, which stands in stark contrast to the current difficulties observed in Washington. These improvements follow a bilateral meeting Carney held with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Shenzhen, marking his second such encounter in China this year. The diplomatic engagement successfully addressed specific grievances affecting key Canadian export sectors, including canola, seafood, and pork, while also mitigating concerns related to Chinese steel, aluminum, and electric vehicles.

Also read Carney Secures Trade Deals with China in Shenzhen Visit

Complex Dynamics With The United States

Mark Carney addressed the ongoing tensions with the United States, noting that a mutually beneficial trade agreement should have been finalized six months prior. The Prime Minister recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump for a discussion lasting just under 20 minutes around dinnertime in Shenzhen, though this interaction was not included on the public itinerary. Carney described the conversation as a nice discussion but insisted that a final deal is not yet at the finish line. He emphasized that the United States has fundamentally changed its trade objectives, creating a environment where Ottawa must prioritize securing the right terms for Canadians rather than rushing to a conclusion.

Diplomatic Attendance And Official Readouts

The high-level engagement between Mark Carney and Donald Trump included a significant contingent of officials from both governments to facilitate the trade discussions. The Canadian delegation consisted of Carney's chief of staff Marc-Andre Blanchard and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand. The U.S. side was represented by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump's chief of staff Stephen Miller, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A readout from Carney's office confirmed that the leaders discussed work underway to create good jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect Canada's languages, culture, and sovereignty through a new trade policy framework.

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Political Fallout And Strategic Diversification

Mark Carney's approach has drawn criticism from within Canada and raised eyebrows in the United States for appearing to leverage China as a counterbalance in negotiations. Stephanie Kusie, the Conservative international trade critic, argued that it is always concerning for the government to engage with China given its human rights record and previous tariffs on Canadian goods. Kusie accused Carney of using diversification efforts as a distraction from his failure to secure a deal with the United States, asserting that the bilateral relationship with Washington remains far more significant. Despite this opposition, Carney maintains that Canada is focusing on exporting commodities such as iron and oil to China, while deliberately avoiding the export of sensitive advanced technologies like superconductors.

Broader Context And Future Trade Deals

The diplomatic maneuvering occurs against a backdrop of rattled relations, marked by Trump's heavy tariffs and previous calls for Canada to become the 51st state. Tensions escalated after Carney's government walked away from formal trade talks in August, leading Washington to impose tariffs on billions of dollars of Canadian goods and Ottawa to respond with retaliatory measures. Carney noted that Trump has sought to understand Canada's trajectory with China and does not appear uncomfortable with the expansion. Concurrently, Carney highlighted Canada's recent success with the Association of Southeast Nations, or ASEAN, and the Philippines, while anticipating the signing of a new trade deal with India in the coming months to further diversify economic partnerships.