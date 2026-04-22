Carney Rejects US Preconditions for USMCA Renegotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney pushes back against the United States' demand for upfront concessions before USMCA renegotiations, asserting the need for a genuine negotiation process. The US administration is reportedly seeking changes to Canadian policies on dairy, liquor, and online news acts as preconditions for talks, while Canada aims to resolve existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has firmly countered suggestions that the United States is attempting to impose preconditions before initiating renegotiations on the United States -Mexico- Canada Agreement ( USMCA ).

Sources indicate the Trump administration is demanding upfront concessions – encompassing changes or elimination of Canadian policies related to dairy, provincial liquor regulations, and the Online News and Streaming Acts – as a prerequisite for engaging in negotiations. Mr. Carney, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, emphasized that the process should be a negotiation, not a dictation of terms by the U.S. This stance comes as the three nations prepare for a scheduled review of the USMCA, determining its future beyond 2036, and as Canada seeks to resolve existing U.S. tariffs on key goods like steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

The U.S. approach, according to sources, appears driven by a desire to maximize gains. With current tariffs on Canadian goods generating revenue, the administration is reportedly seeking further concessions before committing to negotiations. One source drew a parallel to a Costco membership, suggesting the U.S. views concessions as a necessary 'fee' for access to discussions. Specific demands include adjustments to Canada’s dairy quota system.

The Carney government has resisted this approach, citing past instances where concessions made by Canada – such as the removal of a digital sales tax in 2025 and the imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in 2024 – yielded no reciprocal benefits. Reports from Radio-Canada initially highlighted these demands, and while discussions have occurred with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, progress is limited due to President Trump’s current focus on international conflicts.

A positive note is the diminished influence of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has displayed an adversarial stance towards Canada in trade talks. The possibility of the U.S. invoking the USMCA withdrawal clause remains a potential pressure tactic. Mr. Carney acknowledged that concessions are a standard part of negotiations, while Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne affirmed Canada’s firm defense of its interests and the presentation of counterproposals.

Minister Charette has urged Canadian businesses to actively lobby their U.S. counterparts, emphasizing the economic benefits of the USMCA and advocating for its renewal. Canada has already made significant concessions, including the cancellation of its digital services tax and the removal of retaliatory tariffs. The upcoming USMCA review necessitates a decision by July 1st: either extend the agreement for another 16 years or initiate a decade of annual reviews leading to its eventual termination.

Ms. Charette cautioned businesses to prepare for potential turbulence, recognizing the challenges in preserving the agreement – which provides duty-free access for most Canadian goods to the U.S. – and resolving existing tariffs impacting crucial sectors. She echoed earlier warnings from Mr. Carney about the possibility of residual tariffs remaining in place even after the review process concludes. Mr. Carney is also planning to establish a new Canada-U.S. advisory council to support the ongoing trade discussions





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