Carney Unveils $29B Homelessness Plan in Federal Budget, Targets Elimination Within Decade

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a $29 billion federal budget commitment to end homelessness within ten years, focusing on construction funding and intergovernmental cooperation. The plan prioritizes Manitoba as a pilot province, with critics noting the broader budget favors business interests.

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined an ambitious federal budget aimed at eliminating homelessness within a decade, marking a significant shift in national housing strategy. The new financial plan allocates $29.2 billion in total funding over ten years to address the crisis across Canada.

This amount includes $11.2 billion distributed over four years starting next year, with the remainder spread across the following six years. Carney emphasized that the government has learned from past failures by ensuring better coordination and sustained resources. He spoke at a news conference in Winnipeg on November 6, 2026, after tabling the budget in Ottawa. The Prime Minister stated that previous efforts were inadequately resourced and poorly coordinated.

Also read Carney in Winnipeg to tout budget plan to end homelessness within 10 years

He noted that those past initiatives were not sustained over the long term required for success. Manitoba was chosen as the first province to implement this new strategy. Carney praised the province for having all levels of government and the private sector united in a plan. This collaboration increases the likelihood of achieving the goal of ending homelessness.

Federal Housing Funding Plan

The federal contribution will primarily fund the construction of housing units. Provinces and other partners will cover the ongoing operational costs. This division of labor is designed to create a more sustainable model for housing support. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew supported the approach, citing improved intergovernmental cooperation.

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He highlighted that Indigenous nations are now part of the collaborative effort. Kinew believes this inclusivity makes success more achievable this time. The federal budget has faced scrutiny from economists regarding its overall structure. Economist Don Drummond commented that the vast majority of spending is geared towards business interests.

He also pointed out lingering issues with spending and tax reform in the document. Despite these criticisms, the homelessness initiative remains a central pillar of the plan. The budget was released on November 5, 2026, triggering widespread analysis. News outlets reported on various aspects of the financial proposal.

Critics have accused the government of manipulating immigration data in separate comments. These political tensions highlight the complex environment surrounding the budget release. The homelessness plan aims to break the cycle of inadequate funding. Past programs often lacked the consistent financial backing needed for long-term results.

By fixing construction costs, the federal government reduces the burden on provinces. This allows provinces to focus on maintaining and operating new housing facilities. The inclusion of Indigenous nations is seen as a critical step forward. Their involvement ensures that cultural needs and local contexts are respected.

Ten-Year Construction Roadmap

The ten-year timeline provides a clear roadmap for all partners involved. The $11.2 billion initial investment is intended to jumpstart the construction phase. This funding will allow for the immediate beginning of new projects next year. The remaining funds will support continued expansion over the subsequent years.

Carney's visit to Winnipeg underscores the importance of regional cooperation. The province serves as a model for other regions to follow. The strategy relies heavily on the unity of all governmental levels. Without this unity, the plan might suffer from the same fragmentation as past efforts.

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The Prime Minister remains optimistic about the potential for change. He believes that this coordinated approach is fundamentally different from previous attempts. The involvement of the private sector in Manitoba adds another layer of support. This multi-sector collaboration is expected to enhance the effectiveness of the program.

Critics continue to monitor the budget for potential implementation challenges. The success of this initiative will depend on consistent execution over the decade. The federal government has signaled its commitment to this long-term goal. The announcement marks a significant moment in Canadian housing policy.

It represents a departure from previous short-term or underfunded strategies. The focus on construction and operations addresses key structural barriers. This approach aims to create permanent solutions rather than temporary fixes. The reaction from premiers and Indigenous leaders has been generally positive.

Critics Question Budget Priorities

They view the inclusive nature of the plan as a major improvement. The broader economic context of the budget remains a topic of debate. Economist Don Drummond's comments reflect ongoing concerns about fiscal priorities.

However, the homelessness plan stands out as a distinct social investment. It seeks to address a critical issue affecting vulnerable populations. The ten-year horizon allows for comprehensive planning and adjustment. This long-term view is essential for achieving sustainable outcomes.

The federal budget thus represents a major commitment to housing security. It aims to transform the landscape of homelessness support in Canada.