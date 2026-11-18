Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, where Canada and China announced tariff relief. Carney also rejected Vladimir Putin's claim that sanctions against Russia are a thing of the past.

SHENZHEN, China -- Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, as Canada continues to deepen its trading relationship with the host country.

The meeting came as Canada and China announced tariff relief and leaders moved to restore trade relations. According to a readout published following the meeting, the leaders discussed the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement that would create good jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect Canada's languages, culture, and sovereignty. They agreed to continue the work and to stay in close contact.

Also read Canada and China Announce Tariff Relief as Carney Meets Trump at APEC Summit

Trade Agreement With China

Reporters travelling with the prime minister or Trump were not given access to the meeting, with photos later supplied by the Prime Minister's Office. The meeting was described by analyst Tom Mulcair as unplanned but not unexpected. Prior to the encounter, Carney was asked about American concerns over Canada trading more closely with China. The prime minister said it is not a top priority for Trump.

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In my conversations with the president, he's tried to understand where we are with China, where we're going with China, said Carney. I shouldn't speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it's not the top issue at all. Earlier, at an APEC gathering of CEOs, Carney encouraged greater direct investment in Canadian megaprojects, including port expansions and pipelines, specifically from Asian countries and China.

While acknowledging Canada's historic ties to the United States, Carney told delegates the world order is shifting. Canada is building more ambitiously and rapidly than at any time in our history, said Carney. Every port and corridor we build needs a partner. Analysts noted that trade with China requires a very careful balancing act to mitigate political risk.

APEC Meeting In Shenzhen

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig raised the question of whether China is weaponizing trade to coerce Canada. Carney made some moves on the chessboard with his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the fallout remains to be seen. Xi greeted Carney at the Kylin Villa State guesthouse in Shenzhen on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday and told delegates that sanctions against Russia were a thing of the past.

He also rejected the broad economic measures imposed by Canada and European countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Carney said Putin's assessment of the impact of sanctions was wrong. You know not for the first time Vladimir Putin is lying about the situation on the ground, said Carney. Sanctions are very real and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on.

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Business leaders at the summit said Canada's standing at APEC and across Asia is stronger than it has been in years. Well the tone has changed because Canada's cool again, said Goldy Hyder of the Business Council of Canada. It's cool again for all the right reasons. They're excited to hear the progress that Canada is making towards investment, said Hyder.

Canada And Asia Relations

There's, as I said, a real star factor. The summit also highlighted opportunities for Canadian pork and seafood producers, while Canada pursued free-trade talks and announced a forest fund in the Philippines. Carney later travelled to Ireland and touched down in Dublin.