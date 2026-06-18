Carney Liberals Target Surveillance Pricing with New Privacy Legislation

The Carney government introduces Bill C-36 to combat surveillance pricing, giving Canadians more control over their personal information and prohibiting the use of personal data for unfair price discrimination.

AI and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon announced the tabling of Bill C-36 , a legislative measure aimed at curbing surveillance pricing , which he described as an unfair practice where companies use personal data to charge different prices to different consumers.

Speaking to reporters after the bill's introduction on June 15, 2026, Solomon stated that companies should not be allowed to exploit an individual's behavior, location, profile, vulnerabilities, or personal information to impose unjust pricing. He emphasized that personal information must not be weaponized against consumers for price gouging. The bill, part of the Carney Liberals' broader privacy reform agenda, seeks to give Canadians greater control over their personal data and prevent corporations from leveraging it for discriminatory pricing.

Despite its focus on surveillance pricing, Bill C-36 does not explicitly mention the term within its text. Instead, it amends existing privacy legislation to strengthen consent requirements and impose stricter penalties for unauthorized data use. The government argues that these changes will effectively target the practice by making it harder for companies to collect and use personal information without clear, informed consent. Critics, however, have noted the absence of direct language and called for more explicit prohibitions.

The bill also proposes the creation of a new regulatory body with enhanced enforcement powers to oversee compliance and investigate complaints related to data misuse. The introduction of Bill C-36 marks a significant step in the Carney government's efforts to modernize privacy laws in response to growing public concern over data exploitation. Surveillance pricing has become increasingly prevalent in sectors like travel, insurance, and retail, where algorithms analyze customer data to determine willingness to pay.

Consumer advocacy groups have welcomed the move but urge the government to close potential loopholes and ensure robust enforcement. As the bill moves through Parliament, debates are expected to focus on balancing corporate innovation with consumer protection. The government remains committed to advancing the legislation, positioning it as a key component of its digital strategy to build trust in the digital economy while safeguarding citizens' rights





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Surveillance Pricing Bill C-36 Privacy Evan Solomon Carney Liberals

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