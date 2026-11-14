Carney Insists on Viable Auto Sector Terms in U.S. Trade Talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces progress in renewed trade negotiations with Washington, firmly stating that Ottawa will not approve any agreement that compromises Canada's automotive industry viability.

Prime Minister Mark Carney stated during a news conference in Manila on Saturday, November 14, 2026, that trade negotiations with the United States are advancing but refused to endorse any agreement that fails to support a viable Canadian auto sector. Speaking to the media three months after Ottawa withdrew from preliminary talks, the Prime Minister emphasized that his government will not settle for terms dictated by last-minute demands from Washington that jeopardize domestic manufacturing. "Lots of people think that we should just go and take whatever deal," Carney noted, directly addressing critics who favor immediate consensus over strategic leverage.

Core Negotiation Dynamics and Progress

Canadian officials have identified the automotive industry as one of the most fundamental and challenging issues in the ongoing trade negotiation process. The withdrawal from talks in August occurred because the United States introduced demands that would have severely impacted Canada's auto sector capabilities. Carney revealed that he held a substantive and lengthy conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week, a call that also included U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Trump's chief of staff Stephen Miller on the line. This high-level dialogue signals a renewed commitment to resolving the specific friction points that previously stalled the agreement.

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The Prime Minister explained that the continental automotive industry faces significant challenges regarding production speed and the rapid shift toward electrification. He argued that a stable trading relationship under the new United States trade policy is essential for the success of both Canadian workers and American manufacturing interests. By aligning policies, both nations can better address the complex supply chain issues that define modern vehicle production. The administration believes that resolving these structural issues is in the mutual interest of both economies, rather than a concession by Canada.

Stellantis Obligations and Chinese Investment Rules

Carney also addressed the controversial situation involving automaker Stellantis, stating that the company has not met the obligations it agreed to when accepting federal funds. The Prime Minister expressed deep dissatisfaction with Stellantis's partial approach, specifically noting the company's decision to sign a deal to sell its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to defense contractor Roshel. Ottawa maintains that this move violates the spirit of the financial support provided by the government to keep the facility operational and productive for Canadian workers.

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Furthermore, the Prime Minister clarified the government's stance on foreign influence, specifying that Chinese investment in Canada's auto sector is restricted to a set timeline and a defined amount of vehicles. This investment framework will be reassessed based on multiple factors, including the state of Canada's integration into the U.S. automotive sector. The government is ensuring that foreign capital does not undermine domestic sovereignty or competitive balance. This restrictive policy aims to protect strategic assets while allowing controlled international partnership.

Impact on Workers and Future Outlook

The resolution of these trade terms will have immediate consequences for Canadian manufacturing jobs and supply chain stability. Carney stressed that securing a viable auto sector is not just an economic metric but a critical component of national prosperity. If the deal proceeds, it will establish a new baseline for how North American vehicle production is regulated and taxed. The administration is preparing to announce final terms once the specific protections for the Brampton plant and broader industry standards are codified into the agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 14, 2026. The Prime Minister's statements in Manila mark a pivotal moment in Canada-U.S. economic relations, signaling that Ottawa is willing to engage but will not compromise on core industrial interests. As negotiations continue, all eyes will be on how President Trump's administration responds to the demands for a stable and integrated continental auto market.