Carney meets European leaders in Dublin as Zelenskyy briefs on Russia talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney is attending the European Political Community summit in Dublin, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will brief leaders on negotiations with Russia. Carney is also holding bilateral talks and pushing for closer Canada-EU ties.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Dublin for the European Political Community summit, where he will hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon about the state of negotiations with Russia.

The two join European leaders anxious about the continent's security.

Also read Carney, planning for associate EU membership, joins Dublin talks on Ukraine, security

Mark Carney Addresses European Security

"Security guarantees are a European responsibility - with Canada, with the United States. So there are tiers for security guarantees," Carney said in French at the start of the summit. The summit is an informal meeting with leaders spanning Iceland to Azerbaijan that has occurred every six months, starting after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For the second time, Canada will be the only non-European country represented at the table.

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Since the last meeting in May in Armenia, Carney and European Union leaders have floated Canada becoming an associate member of the EU - a title they have yet to define. Carney told reporters Thursday morning that the summit can help advance his goals of boosting affordability and economic opportunity for Canadians through new partnerships with Europe.

"It delivers opportunity - opportunity for our youth, for our artists, for companies. It will deliver affordability, cutting red tape, more competition in Canada, more goods, more choice and security," he said in English. Carney is also set to have bilateral discussions today with his counterparts from Greece and Cyprus, two European Union countries that haven't ratified a decade-old trade deal with Europe.

Summit Hosts in Dublin

The summit's Irish hosts have locked down a chunk of central Dublin, with police boats circling the Liffey River and a visible security presence across the city, for what the Irish government is calling its largest ever gathering of international leaders. Schools, newsrooms and an airline have reported receiving hoax bomb threats, which local authorities have said are not credible.

Zelenskyy is set to brief more than a dozen leaders including Carney, assembled in a circle at a meeting co-hosted by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. He is expected to discuss this week's talks in Abu Dhabi with Russian officials, organized by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The two are set to arrive in Dublin on Thursday evening to speak with Zelenskyy, following a talk earlier in the day in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carney did not attend this week's UN Climate Conference in Turkey, COP31, telling reporters that the leaders' day fell on Nov. 11.

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"It was more important to be at Remembrance Day to honour the women and men of the Canadian Forces who served our country, who stood for democracy - often in Europe - (and) supported our rights," he said. Carney added that his environment minister will help advance Canadian interests around electrification, saying it's a major theme of the summit in Turkey.

Canada Europe Trade Relations

Ukraine is expected to be the main topic at the European Political Community meeting, as leaders focus on security and support for Kyiv. The discussions come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war, with Zelenskyy seeking updates from partners on recent talks with Russian officials. Carney's participation underscores Canada's role as a close partner of Europe on security and economic issues, even as it remains the only non-European country at the table.

His bilateral meetings with Greek and Cyprus leaders could also help push forward trade ties that have stalled for years. The summit in Dublin is the latest in a series of high-level meetings that began after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Leaders have used the format to coordinate responses to the war and other shared challenges.

Back in Canada, Carney has faced questions about his recent remarks on Stellantis after CTV News reported the government knew of the Roshel deal. He has defended those comments while in Ireland. As the meetings continue, Carney is expected to press for deeper Canada-EU cooperation on trade, security and affordability. He has argued that closer ties with Europe can deliver concrete benefits for Canadians, including more choice and lower costs.

The Dublin summit is set to wrap up later today, with Zelenskyy's briefing and the bilateral talks among the key items on Carney's agenda. Further discussions with EU leaders are expected in the coming months as Canada seeks to define its proposed associate membership.