Carney arrives in China for APEC summit and bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Shenzhen for the APEC summit, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Pacific Rim leaders. The trip focuses on trade, investment and regional security.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in China Monday, where he is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders from across the Pacific Rim.

On his fourth and final stop of a nine-day overseas trip, Carney is in the city of Shenzhen, a tech hub in southeastern China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit. His first official task will be a bilateral meeting with Xi on Tuesday morning in China. Ahead of the trip, Carney said Canada could do more with China in agriculture, clean and conventional energy, and financial services.

Also read PM Carney Travels to China for APEC Summit and Xi Jinping Meetings

Carney Sets Trade Guardrails With China

We've established pretty clear guardrails on the areas that we're going to focus on ... I'm using our words, not theirs, he told reporters in Phnom Penh on Sunday, where he was attending the Francophonie summit. Earlier on this trip he was in Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and Dublin for a European Political Community meeting.

Carney said he expects to speak with Xi about the evolution of the international system, China's role in that and Canadian priorities. An overarching topic will be Chinese investments into Canada's auto sector. Both countries agreed earlier this year to allow a limited amount of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada.

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Carney has said he wants Chinese carmakers to set up shop, but only if they provide decent jobs, saying he is wary of plants where workers assemble cars using components mostly made in China. It's part of the trade negotiations, he said. Depending on where that settles, there'll be other options -- European options, Asian options.

This is the second time this year Carney has met with Xi in China -- he travelled to Beijing in January for the first meeting between a Canadian prime minister and Chinese president in eight years. The relationship between Canada and China had soured during the tenure of former prime minister Justin Trudeau, largely over accusations from Canada about foreign interference from China.

Before leaving Canada, Carney said he would raise foreign interference with Xi, prompting a Chinese government spokesperson to deny any such activities take place. Carney will also meet with various leaders from the APEC forum, a group of 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific that work together to break down trade barriers. The grouping includes members as varied as Taiwan, Australia and Peru.

Focus On Investment And Trade Diversification

Carney's office says he will stick with his focus of drumming up more investment and diversifying Canadian trade. Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, said she'll be watching to see whether Carney allows more Chinese investments into Canada in critical sectors, in energy and technology, particularly related to renewables and batteries in addition to auto manufacturing.

We have to constantly triangulate our relationship with China with our discussions with the U.S. -- and also watch then what happens between the U.S. and China bilaterally, she said. In 2022, Canada ordered three Chinese firms to divest their interests in critical minerals operations in Canada, citing national security concerns.

Nadjibulla also said the summit should help craft the foreign policy review that Carney aims to table in the House of Commons in the coming weeks, as well as next year's planned renewal of the 2022 Indo-Pacific strategy launched by his predecessor Justin Trudeau. We now have a really solid foundation, Nadjibulla said, noting that leaders from Asia have visited Canada or are planning to, notably Vietnam and India.

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Canada is finally on their radar and has relevance to their own diversification agendas and their own economic security and resilience agendas. She said any update to Ottawa's regional strategy must include a look at relations with Taiwan, a self-governing island which China claims. The federal cabinet has left a trade arrangement sitting unsigned for more than a year, despite the House foreign-affairs committee urging the government to proceed with more economic relations.

Ukraine Peace Talks Raise European Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump will also be in attendance, and a meeting with him, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for Thursday. That has raised alarm among European officials, as some suggest U.S.-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have included proposals they say would leave both Ukraine and Europe vulnerable. Carney said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently told him he encouraged the talks in order to end the war.

Carney said Canada wants a just peace for Ukraine and a ceasefire is needed. Nadjibulla said it's incredible the trilateral meeting might happen, adding it reinforces Carney's warnings about unconstrained great-power politics in his January speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It's a reminder that other countries need to double down on their efforts to build resilience and agency, so that they don't become collateral -- so they don't end up on the menu of great-power competition, but rather have a seat at the table, she said. China has indicated great enthusiasm for Carney's visit. The state-controlled English-language newspaper Global Times has framed it as a mutually beneficial partnership in a turbulent world.

China Hails Bilateral Strategic Mutual Trust

The ability of China and Canada to address previous trade frictions through calm and equal-footed dialogue not only helps strengthen bilateral strategic mutual trust, but also injects confidence into global economic and trade co-operation, said Zhao Xingshu of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, according to the newspaper. Nearly eight years of limited high-level exchanges mean rebuilding mutual understanding between officials and institutions will require time.

At this stage, maintaining the momentum of stabilization in bilateral relations is itself an important and realistic objective. The APEC summit continues this week.