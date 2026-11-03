Carney in Antigua for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, trade focus

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Antigua and Barbuda for the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where trade is expected to be a major topic. He has a packed one-day itinerary including bilateral meetings and a working breakfast with Caribbean leaders.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Antigua and Barbuda for the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Trade could be a major topic of conversation at the gathering.

The meeting brings together leaders from the 56-member organization. Carney arrived in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, ahead of the meeting. He and Diana Fox Carney were met by a greeting party. The party included Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez, High Commissioner Brenda Wills and Canadian defence advisor Lt-Col Pete Glaicar.

Also read Carney attends Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda to push trade and investment

Carney Arrives In Antigua

Carney Arrives In Antigua The arrival took place on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The image of the arrival was captured by THE CANADIAN PRESS photographer Christopher Katsarov. Carney has a full itinerary for his one day in Antigua. His day will kick off with a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

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Carney will then host a working breakfast for Caribbean leaders before the Commonwealth meeting begins. He will participate in two executive sessions at the meeting. Carney will also meet one-on-one with the leaders of Australia, Guyana and Ghana. He will attend a lunch and dinner hosted by King Charles before heading back to Ottawa tonight.

The busy schedule reflects the diplomatic importance of the event. Much of the focus of the Commonwealth meeting will be on trade. Experts say it is also an opportunity to boost diplomatic ties with a variety of countries. Those countries belong to the 56-member organization.

Carney Hosts Breakfast

Carney Hosts Breakfast The meeting is the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. It is being held in Antigua and Barbuda. Carney's one-day visit is packed with bilateral and multilateral engagements. The meeting comes as Canada continues to present itself as a climate leader at COP31, despite policy rollbacks.

Trade is expected to be a central theme in Antigua. The Commonwealth gathering provides a platform for discussions among member states. Carney's bilateral meetings include Australia, Guyana and Ghana. These meetings could help strengthen ties with key partners.

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The working breakfast with Caribbean leaders is another chance for regional engagement. King Charles will host a lunch and dinner for the leaders. Carney will attend both before returning to Ottawa tonight. The visit is a quick but intense round of diplomacy.

Trade Dominates Discussions

Trade Dominates Discussions The 56-member Commonwealth includes a diverse group of countries. Experts say the meeting is a chance to boost diplomatic ties. Trade discussions are expected to feature prominently. Carney's itinerary also includes two executive sessions.

These sessions are part of the formal Commonwealth meeting. The one-day visit concludes with the King's dinner. After the dinner, Carney will head back to Ottawa tonight. His full day in Antigua is focused on trade and diplomacy.

The meeting is a key event for Commonwealth leaders. Carney is heading to the Caribbean for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting where trade could be a major topic of conversation. Canada is presenting itself as a climate leader at COP31, despite policy rollbacks.