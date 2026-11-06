Carney in Winnipeg to tout budget plan to end homelessness within 10 years

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Winnipeg to highlight federal budget measures aimed at ending homelessness within a decade, including an Integrated Supports Fund and billions for the Canada Housing Benefit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected in Winnipeg today to highlight new measures in the federal budget aimed at eliminating homelessness within 10 years. The Liberal government's 2026 budget, released on Thursday, lays out an ambitious housing agenda that includes more homes on federally owned land and ending homelessness within the next decade.

The budget estimates there are 65,000 homeless Canadians. The plan includes a pitch to establish an Integrated Supports Fund to set up transitional housing with mental health, addictions and social supports for homeless people. The federal government also plans to put billions of dollars into the Canada Housing Benefit over the next decade to help low-income Canadians cover rent. The budget says the plan to end homelessness will require collaboration with provinces, territories and municipalities.

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Budget Targets Homelessness

Sara Goldvine is the chief operating officer at Coast Mental Health in Vancouver. She says significant progress can be made toward the budget's goal, but it will need the right supports. She says housing and mental health often need holistic support and she is pleased the government is investing in both.

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Coast Mental Health is in the early stages of a proposed project to build 360 housing units with health-care services on the same campus to help those in the building and the broader community. Goldvine says we know what works. There has been research that shows what works and it is housing that is affordable combined with the supports that people need.

Nick Wells, with the Union Gospel Mission that has been operating in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for more than 80 years, calls the pledge ambitious. He says leadership from the highest level of government will help provinces, municipalities, and philanthropy groups co-ordinate what's needed. He says supportive or transitional housing is often an excellent first step for people experiencing chronic homelessness coupled with severe mental illness or addiction.

Wraparound Supports Key

Wells says the issue is complex and simply giving someone a home after years of homelessness can be a challenging experience without supports in place. He says long-term housing is the goal, but it is important to have those kind of wraparound supports in place for those looking to exit homelessness. Economist Don Drummond says the vast majority of the federal budget is geared towards business, but still has issues surrounding spending and tax reform.

The budget was tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Carney arrived in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill before the tabling of the federal budget in Ottawa. The homelessness goal has drawn praise from support workers who caution that solutions must involve more than four walls and a roof. They say the combination of affordable housing and wraparound health services is critical to helping people exit homelessness for good.

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The budget's success will depend on how well federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments work together over the next decade.