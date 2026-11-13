Carney attends ASEAN summit in Manila as Rohingya crisis persists and ICJ genocide ruling nears

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Manila for the ASEAN leaders summit while Canada faces pressure over declining Rohingya aid and awaits a key International Court of Justice ruling on genocide.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives Saturday in Manila for the ASEAN leaders summit, with the Rohingya refugee crisis still unresolved and a major international court ruling due later this month.

Canada is expected to pursue new trade arrangements with Southeast Asia during the summit. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is a bloc of 11 countries that includes Myanmar, previously known as Burma. Randeep Sarai, Canada secretary of state for international development, said the federal government is not abandoning the nearly one million Rohingya people expelled from Myanmar into Bangladesh. He visited the world largest refugee camp in Bangladesh last month.

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He said he met Rohingya children there who were born in the camp nearly a decade ago. He said they know Canada is there for them. Almost a decade ago, the government of Myanmar launched a military campaign that forced roughly 700,000 Rohingya to flee the country, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Human rights groups say the military killed and raped Rohingya civilians and burned down entire villages.

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Rights groups suspect the government committed genocide against the Rohingya, but officials deny the accusations. Families fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, where they still languish in an overcrowded camp near Cox's Bazar. In 2021, a military junta overthrew Myanmar civilian government and intensified ethnic violence, often through airstrikes. Amnesty International reported in October that 150 to 700 new Rohingya refugees had been arriving weekly in Bangladesh.

International Court Of Justice To Rule On Myanmar

The International Court of Justice is set to rule later this month on whether Myanmar has committed an act of genocide. The instability is a major issue for ASEAN. Former prime minister Justin Trudeau appointed Bob Rae as a special envoy to Myanmar to advocate for Rohingya people. Rae retained the role after Trudeau named him Canada ambassador to the United Nations.

Rae said the crisis is worse since then, as the world shifted attention to crises in Ukraine, Gaza and Iran and as Canada works to rebalance its trading relationships. Rae told The Canadian Press it remains a challenge for the Canadian government to put the issue at a high enough priority when the country faces many other crises. He oversaw two plans for Canada response to the crisis. The last plan expired in early 2024.

Ottawa folded its Rohingya programming into general aid programming that year. Rae said Canada level of funding has gone down since the beginning of the crisis in 2017. He argued Canada needs to be vocal on the issue if it wants to be seen as a credible security partner for the region. The instability has caused Rohingya and others to flee Myanmar to countries across Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, where 126,000 people live as undocumented migrants.

Aid Pressure And Scam Centres In Myanmar

Scam centres in Myanmar have engaged in human trafficking by luring people from multiple countries into forced labour. The ASEAN bloc agreed in 2021 to a five-point plan involving a ceasefire, which never happened, to be followed by negotiations, mediation, an influx of aid and a delegation to Myanmar. Sarai said a lot of pressure is also on the ASEAN countries.

He said they have a duty to work and put pressure to make Myanmar bring back the Rohingya and give them a safe place. Rae argued pressure from ASEAN countries will only work if Canada and others put up enough aid money to help with the refugee crisis and convince India and China to help more. Russia has helped to arm Myanmar, he noted. Rae said he regularly receives messages from desperate Rohingya pleading for funding for education initiatives.

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The UN humanitarian head Tom Fletcher told The Canadian Press on a visit to Ottawa last month that he raises the Rohingya issue regularly with foreign ministers from ASEAN countries. Fletcher said the ultimate goal must be the voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar under safe conditions. He said there has to be a horizon where a pathway to that can be seen, adding that refugees clearly do not feel it is safe enough.

Professor Questions Leverage Over Myanmar Crisis

Queen University professor Stephanie Martel said the Rohingya issue is part of a broader Myanmar crisis that will be a top priority at this weekend summit, though she does not expect progress. She said she does not think a lot of people actually have leverage when it comes to managing this awful, tragic situation. She said the lack of leverage is due in part to ASEAN format.

She described it as an organization with a diverse set of regimes built around non-interference in domestic affairs, where everybody gets to do basically what they deem is right for their own regime and country. She said she does not think there is a whole lot Canada can do differently than what it is already doing.

Sarai said Canada is committed to helping Rohingya gain skills they can use to support themselves within the camp and, ideally, after they return to Myanmar. He said Canada is one of the leading supporters of the Rohingyas and that when you talk to them they are still very strong in their dream to go back home.

He said it is foolish for the Myanmar regime to not have them back, as he thinks as soon as they get back they will be adding to the economy and contributing. The refugee camp is not connected to Bangladesh power grid. Sarai said Rohingya refugees have taught themselves how to wire up the camp with solar power and to engage in commercial activities, such as making shoes and repairing motorcycle engines and bicycles.