Carney in Dublin for EPC Summit as Canada Pursues EU Associate Membership

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Dublin to address the European Political Community summit, as Canada works toward becoming the EU's first associate member. He will then travel to Manila, Cambodia, and China.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived early Thursday morning in Dublin, Ireland to join a meeting of the European Political Community as Canada and Europe continue to strengthen ties and pursue a plan that could see Canada become an associate member of the European Union.

The trip comes as Carney continues an intensive schedule of international travel that government officials say is aimed at strengthening Canada's position in an increasingly unstable global environment. Global Public Affairs Executive Communications Officer Hannah Thibedeau discussed the possible economic impact of Carney's trip to Europe and Asia. Carney is set to address European leaders, marking his second appearance before the EPC after being invited to speak at the group's gathering in Armenia in March.

Also read Carney visits Dublin for EPC summit amid Canada-EU associate membership talks

Canada Addresses European Political Community Summit

Canada remains the only non-European country to address the forum. The EPC was established in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began nearly five years ago as a venue for European countries to discuss shared challenges and priorities. Before the summit, Carney is scheduled to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before taking part in EPC meetings.

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In a statement issued ahead of Carney's arrival, the Prime Minister's Office said the visit builds on recent efforts to deepen co-operation between Canada and Europe. Canada and the European Union recently launched the Alliance for the Future and, in parallel, are working toward Canada becoming the EU's first Associate Member, the statement reads. The government says closer ties with Europe will create economic opportunities and help reduce costs for Canadians.

Together, we are creating more choice and lowering costs for families, opening new export markets for businesses, and expanding opportunities for young people to live, work, and study on both sides of the Atlantic, the statement adds. Opposition critics argue the prime minister's frequent overseas trips are doing little to address the concerns of Canadians at home.

Carney Travels to Southeast Asia and China

Carney is expected to spend less than 24 hours in Ireland before travelling more than 15,000 kilometres to Manila for meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He will then attend the Francophonie summit in Cambodia before travelling to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Canadian officials say participation in the meetings is part of an effort to position Canada as a leading middle power at a time when major countries such as Russia, China and the United States are increasingly pursuing their interests independently.