Carney travels to China to meet Xi at APEC summit in Shenzhen

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in China for the APEC summit, where he will meet President Xi Jinping to discuss trade, investment and Chinese auto-sector investment in Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is travelling to China today to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders from across the Pacific Rim at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

The meeting with Xi is scheduled for Tuesday morning in China, which is late Monday evening in Ottawa. Carney left the Francophonie summit in Cambodia and flew to Shenzhen, China's tech hub, which is hosting the APEC gathering. His office says he will keep his focus on drumming up more investment and diversifying Canadian trade. Carney said Canada could do more with China in agriculture, clean and conventional energy, and financial services.

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He said clear guardrails have been set on the areas both sides will focus on. An overarching topic will be Chinese investments into Canada's auto sector. Both countries agreed earlier this year to allow a limited amount of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada. Carney has said he wants Chinese carmakers to set up shop in Canada, but only if they provide decent jobs.

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He is wary of plants where workers assemble cars using components mostly made in China. Asked about the auto investments, Carney said it is part of the trade negotiations. Depending on where that settles, he said, there will be other options, including European and Asian ones. Carney also expects to speak with Xi about the evolution of the international system, China's role in it and Canadian priorities.

During the summit, Carney will meet various leaders from the APEC forum, a group of 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific that work to break down trade barriers. Members include Taiwan, Australia and Peru. Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, said she will watch whether Carney allows more Chinese investments into Canada in critical sectors, energy and technology, particularly renewables and batteries, in addition to auto manufacturing.

Triangulating Canada China US Relations

She said Canada must constantly triangulate its relationship with China against its discussions with the United States, and watch what happens bilaterally between the U.S. and China. Nadjibulla said the summit should help craft the foreign policy review Carney aims to table in the House of Commons in the coming weeks. It should also inform next year's planned renewal of the 2022 Indo-Pacific strategy launched by his predecessor Justin Trudeau.

She said there is now a really solid foundation, noting that leaders from Asia have visited Canada or are planning to, notably Vietnam and India. Canada is finally on their radar and has relevance to their own diversification, economic security and resilience agendas. Nadjibulla said any update to Ottawa's regional strategy must include a look at relations with Taiwan, a self-governing island which China claims.

The federal cabinet has left a trade arrangement sitting unsigned for more than a year, despite the House foreign-affairs committee urging the government to proceed with more economic relations. During the APEC summit, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. That has raised alarm among European officials, as some suggest U.S.-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have included proposals they say would leave both Ukraine and Europe vulnerable.

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Concerns Over Trump Xi Putin Meeting

Carney said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently told him that he encouraged the talks in order to end the war. Carney said Canada wants a just peace for Ukraine and that a ceasefire is needed. Nadjibulla said it is incredible the trilateral meeting might happen. She said it reinforces Carney's warnings about unconstrained great-power politics in his January speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She said it is a reminder that other countries need to double down on efforts to build resilience and agency so they do not become collateral, so they do not end up on the menu of great-power competition, but rather have a seat at the table. China has indicated great enthusiasm for Carney's visit. The state-controlled English-language newspaper Global Times has framed it as a mutually beneficial partnership in a turbulent world.

Zhao Xingshu of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told the newspaper that the ability of China and Canada to address previous trade frictions through calm and equal-footed dialogue helps strengthen bilateral strategic mutual trust and injects confidence into global economic and trade co-operation. The newspaper also said that nearly eight years of limited high-level exchanges mean rebuilding mutual understanding between officials and institutions will require time.

APEC Summit Takes Place In Shenzhen

At this stage, maintaining the momentum of stabilization in bilateral relations is itself an important and realistic objective. The APEC summit takes place in Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, where Canada has repeatedly expressed concern about growing repression as the territory transitions from semi-autonomy to full Chinese rule. Earlier this month, Canada joined western peers in condemning 10-year sentences for politicians and democracy activists under national-security laws, particularly Joshua Wong.

A joint statement called for an immediate end to all unjust prosecutions of individuals charged under the national security law. It urged Chinese leaders to uphold their international commitments and honour the rights and freedoms guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong when the British government ceded sovereignty.