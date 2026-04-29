Carney Government Proposes Expanded Police Powers to Search and Seize Mail in 2026 Economic Update

The Canadian government has included a controversial proposal in its 2026 Spring Economic Update that would allow law enforcement to search and seize mail with a warrant. The measure, buried in a lengthy document, has sparked concerns about privacy and government overreach, as critics question its inclusion in an economic update rather than a public safety bill.

The Carney government has quietly introduced a proposal in the 2026 Spring Economic Update that would grant law enforcement the authority to search and seize Canadians’ mail with a warrant.

The measure, tucked away on page 145 of the 167-page document, has raised concerns about privacy and government overreach. According to the proposal, the government seeks to amend the Canada Post Corporation Act to allow law enforcement to lawfully search and seize mail as authorized under an Act of Parliament. While the change does not permit warrantless searches, it expands the scope of what can be seized under a warrant, including all forms of mail.

This move comes amid broader efforts by the Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, to enhance law enforcement powers. Earlier this year, the government introduced Bill C-2, which would have allowed warrantless searches of mail under 500 grams, but faced significant backlash. The new proposal in the economic update is less sweeping but still represents a shift in how authorities can access private communications.

The public safety minister’s spokesperson clarified that the change is not about removing judicial oversight but ensuring law enforcement can obtain warrants for all mail-related evidence. The prime minister has defended such measures, arguing that they are necessary to keep up with modern communication methods and are supported by law enforcement agencies across the country.

However, critics question why a public safety measure was included in an economic update rather than a dedicated public safety or justice bill. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the inclusion, stating that the update aims to be transparent and inform Canadians about government measures. The Liberals, now holding a majority government after recent byelection victories and floor-crossings, are in a stronger position to push through legislative changes.

The proposal has sparked debate about the balance between national security and individual privacy, with some lawmakers and advocacy groups expressing concerns about potential misuse of expanded police powers. The government has yet to release the full text of the proposed amendments, leaving many questions unanswered about how the changes will be implemented and what safeguards will be in place.

As the debate continues, Canadians are left to weigh the necessity of enhanced law enforcement tools against the risks to their privacy and civil liberties





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Carney Government Law Enforcement Mail Search And Seizure Privacy Concerns 2026 Economic Update

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