Carney government tables budget with $142.1B new spending and $62.3B deficit

The Carney government's 2026 budget adds $142.1 billion in new measures over five years and projects a $62.3-billion deficit, with debt charges surpassing health transfers.

The Carney government tabled its 2026 budget in the House of Commons on Thursday, adding $142.1 billion in new tax incentives, spending and other measures over the next five years.

Finance Minister Francois Philippe Champagne presented the plan, which also details $9.4 billion in new spending announced between the spring economic update and the budget. For the current budget year, the federal government projects a $62.3-billion deficit. That is $3 billion lower than projected in the spring.

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Deficits Projected Over Fifty Billion Dollars

However, the budget shows no path to balance, with deficits projected over $50 billion in each of the next four years. Government revenues are much higher than previously expected. The budget document says the prime minister has chosen to spend the windfall rather than save it. The money is directed mainly to tax incentives to spur economic growth, affordability measures such as a grocery rebate top-up, and infrastructure for Indigenous communities.

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Champagne said the budget is about giving Canada a strong footing. With this budget, we will build the strongest economy in the G7, he said. We will make life more affordable for Canadians. And we will defend our sovereignty while celebrating who we are.

The Carney government is emphasizing spending restraint in operating expenses. It says by next year the operating budget will be in balance. But tens of billions more is being spent under capital investments that are driving up the deficit and debt charges. Starting this year, the budget shows Canada will spend more to service the debt each year than it will spend on health transfers to the provinces.

Debt Servicing Costs Rise Significantly

The budget projects it will cost $60.2 billion to service Canada's debt, about 10 cents of every tax dollar. In comparison, the government has budgeted $57.4 billion this year for health care. By 2030, the budget shows about 12 cents of every tax dollar will go to debt servicing charges. Asked about those increasing costs, Champagne argued they remain manageable.

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Our public debt charge still remain low by historical standards, he said. The house is in order. We have a strong fiscal position, and that gives us the strength to build. Economist Don Drummond with Queen's University said the growing debt burden will limit the government's options down the road.

He noted the help being provided now to Canadians is being debt financed, meaning it will eventually have to be paid back. The government, on behalf of Canadians, is highly indebted, and this budget doesn't do anything to reduce that, Drummond said. The most expensive new measure over the next five years is the previously announced $36.1-billion productivity mega deduction.

Business Incentives And Affordability Measures

The deduction aims to encourage business investment at home by allowing companies to write off some new capital investments like equipment and buildings. The finance minister described the budget as the most comprehensive revamp of business incentives in generations. On affordability, the government plans to spend an extra $4.6 billion on the grocery rebate and $11.2 billion over the next five years to put Canada on the path to end homelessness within a decade.

The Carney government is also proposing to spend $26.6 billion in new money for Indigenous reconciliation. The budget says much of that will go toward water infrastructure and housing, education and children and families. Carney's July pledge to help fund the George Massey Tunnel Replacement Project in B.C. will cost $1.5 billion over five years. The budget says the government is focused on being masters of our own destiny as it pursues these investments.