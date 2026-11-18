Prime Minister Mark Carney says more competition, lower prices, and better service will guide any decision on Quebecor's takeover bid for Telus. He declined to comment directly but noted that fewer players can sometimes lead to more competition.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says more competition, lower prices, and better service will be key to any decision regarding the telecom sector. The prime minister made the comments in China while attending the APEC summit.

He was asked about Quebecor Inc.'s takeover offer for Telus Corp., a proposed deal that would reduce the number of players in Canada's wireless market. Carney declined to comment directly on the proposal.

Also read Quebecor Makes $31 Billion Takeover Bid for Telus

Carney Emphasizes Competition And Pricing

However, he said that under certain circumstances and depending on the market structure, an oligopoly situation can lead to more competition with fewer players. He says the objective will always be the best service for Canadians at the most competitive prices today and in the future. Telus is reviewing the unsolicited Quebecor offer. The company has said there would be serious regulatory issues with the bid.

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It also says the offer undervalues Telus. The proposed deal has raised concerns about consolidation in Canada's wireless market. Carney's comments suggest the government will weigh competition and consumer prices heavily. He did not indicate a timeline for any decision.

At the APEC summit, Carney also met with U.S. President Donald Trump. He said he hopes to sign a trade arrangement deal with Taiwan soon. These meetings come as Canada seeks to strengthen economic ties in the region. Carney's focus on telecom competition echoes broader concerns about affordability.

Canadians Complain About High Wireless Prices

Canadians have long complained about high wireless prices. The government has previously pushed for more competition to lower bills. The Quebecor-Telus bid is one of several recent moves in the telecom sector. If approved, it could reshape the competitive landscape.

Industry analysts are watching closely for regulatory signals. Carney's remarks indicate that any decision will prioritize consumer interests. He emphasized that the goal is the best service at the most competitive prices. The review of the offer is ongoing.

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In addition to telecom, Carney addressed other issues during his trip. He highlighted the importance of trade and innovation. The APEC summit provides a platform for leaders to discuss economic cooperation. Back in Canada, the telecom debate continues.

Consumer Groups Call For Lower Prices

Consumer groups have called for more choice and lower prices. The outcome of the Quebecor-Telus deal could set a precedent for future mergers. Carney's position will be closely examined as the government considers the bid. His comments suggest a cautious approach.

He wants to ensure that any changes benefit Canadians. The prime minister's trip to China also included bilateral meetings. He is scheduled to return to Canada later this week. The government is expected to review the telecom deal after his return.

For now, Canadians await further details. The telecom sector remains a key issue for many households. Carney's stance on competition and prices will be central to the decision.