Carney stands by Stellantis betrayal claim as feds knew of Brampton plant sale

Prime Minister Mark Carney defends calling Stellantis a betrayal despite Ottawa knowing about the Brampton plant sale to Roshel, as the company offers to return $24 million in government support.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is standing by his claim that Stellantis betrayed Canadian autoworkers, even after CTV News confirmed through multiple sources that the federal government knew about the deal to sell the Brampton plant.

Speaking in Dublin at the European Political Community summit on Thursday, Carney said the sale to Roshel, a Canadian armoured-vehicle manufacturer, is only a partial solution for workers. The betrayal is not fulfilling all the obligations for all the workers, Carney said. That is their responsibility. That is the responsibility they made multiple times, including in the battery deal that they signed with the government.

Also read Carney Condemns Stellantis Brampton Plant Sale as Betrayal of Workers

We will pursue all of this. A partial solution is a step, it is not a global solution. That is a betrayal. Asked whether his government was aware of the Roshel deal to buy the plant, Carney did not directly answer.

Advertisement

Being informed or being aware of some aspects is not the same as Stellantis providing a global solution for those workers at the plant, which is their obligation, he said. He added that the government would continue to challenge the sale, arguing the company has not lived up to various agreements signed with the provincial and federal governments.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly's office said the minister acted only as a mediator between the company and the union and was never involved in approving the sale to Roshel. The minister had no part in negotiating with Stellantis or Roshel on the deal, Mathis Denis, a spokesperson for Joly's office, told The Canadian Press. The minister was in a conflict resolution role between Stellantis and the union. That is it.

Minister Role And Lobby Records

But lobby registry records show both Stellantis and Roshel held high-level meetings with government officials in recent months, including in both cases with senior staff in Joly's office. CTV News reported Tuesday that the federal government was actively and closely involved in discussions that ultimately led to the agreement to sell the assembly plant to Roshel. The sources said the federal government ultimately did not stand in the way of the deal.

Carney also left open the possibility of attracting additional Chinese auto investment to Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote to Carney earlier this week urging him to oppose allowing Chinese companies to assemble kit cars in Ontario, arguing it would undermine the province's autoworkers. A Chinese EV kit is essentially an electric vehicle manufactured largely in China, then shipped to another country such as Canada in pieces to be assembled into a finished car.

Advertisement

Chinese Auto Investment Debate

Carney did not directly address Ford's letter in his brief remarks to reporters, but his office told CTV News on Wednesday that the federal government does not support kit car production. The extent to which there is Chinese investment depends on a variety of factors, Carney said. It will be one of the discussions with President Xi. It is also part of our ongoing discussions with the United States.

The Stellantis plant has been idle since 2023, with more than 2,200 workers on lay-off pay. In 2022, the federal government committed up to $529 million to Stellantis to retool both its plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ont. Records show $222 million had been paid out as of March 2025, however, no breakdown was provided to detail how much went to each plant.

In a statement shared Tuesday, Stellantis said it has offered to voluntarily return the government support received for Brampton Assembly's original retooling plan. Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin did not disclose how much money that was. Three sources said it amounts to $24 million for the Brampton plant. Joly is expected to meet with Unifor, Stellantis and representatives with the Ontario government in Toronto on Thursday.