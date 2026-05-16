Carney Declares Alberta Agreement a Milestone but Challenges Remain for Reaching Net Zero Emissions

Prime Minister Mark Carney declared the landmark agreement with Alberta a 'building trust' moment, but key questions remain about Canada's ability to reach its net-zero emissions target and the future of Canada-Alberta consensus-building on environmental issues.

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday declared the agreement with Alberta a milestone as he committed to increasing Canada's efficiency and pragmatism in addressing climate change .

The agreement includes a pricing framework for greenhouse gases and other concessions that may have implications for Alberta and the federal government but aim to strengthen Canada's economy and environmental sustainability. However, there remains uncertainty regarding the feasibility of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050





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