Carney Condemns Stellantis Brampton Plant Sale as Betrayal of Workers

Prime Minister Mark Carney calls the sale of the Brampton assembly plant to Roshel a betrayal. The government plans to enforce legal rights and protect funds given to Stellantis for retooling.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has publicly condemned the decision by automaker Stellantis to sell its Brampton assembly plant, describing the move as a fundamental betrayal of thousands of workers. During a press conference held in Montreal on Tuesday, Carney emphasized that the sale violates obligations made to Canada and its citizens. This strong language follows the announcement that the idle facility will be sold to Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel.

Government Response to Stellantis Decision

The federal government is preparing to take decisive action to protect the interests of the workforce affected by this corporate restructuring. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly stated alongside Carney that they will use the full force of the law to ensure justice for workers who have been waiting for employment opportunities. Joly noted that previous engagements with Stellantis and Unifor failed to produce a solution before the sale was finalized.

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Minister Joly confirmed that she will meet with officials from the union Unifor and representatives from Stellantis in Toronto on Thursday. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss a path forward for the impacted employees and to address the breach of contract allegations. The government aims to hold Stellantis accountable for commitments previously made to the local community and workforce.

Financial Obligations and Legal Enforcement

A central issue in this dispute involves significant financial support provided by the federal government to the automaker in recent years. In May 2022, the government agreed to provide Stellantis with $529 million in funding specifically designated to retool the Brampton and Windsor plants for future production needs. This investment was intended to modernize facilities and prepare them for new manufacturing lines.

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In response to the current situation, Stellantis issued a statement to CTV News indicating that it has offered to voluntarily return the government support received for the original retooling plan of the Brampton Assembly. However, the company declined to disclose the total amount being returned, citing privacy or strategic reasons. Prime Minister Carney affirmed that the government will fully enforce its rights to protect both the workers and the Canadian funds invested in the facility.

The legal stance taken by the administration underscores the seriousness with which Ottawa views the breach of agreements tied to public subsidies. Officials are determined to recover resources and ensure that the terms of the initial funding agreement are respected, even as the physical asset changes hands to a new private owner.

Roshel Acquisition and Employment Realities

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov expressed optimism about the future of the site, promising a much brighter era for the Brampton plant once the deal closes later this year. He argued that the criticism directed at the sale ignores the fact that the plant had been idle for many years prior to his company acquiring it. Shimonov described the acquisition as a step toward creating a new centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing in the region.

Despite these assurances, Shimonov explicitly stated that Roshel will not consider taking on any responsibility for rehiring all the workers displaced by Stellantis. While he promised priority hiring for Brampton residents, he refused to commit to absorbing the existing workforce. Furthermore, Roshel indicated it would not participate in negotiations between Unifor, the federal government, and Stellantis regarding the transition.

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Industry Skepticism Regarding Job Creation

Flavio Volpe, President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association, voiced strong skepticism regarding the job creation claims made by Roshel. He pointed out that the Brampton plant previously supported thousands of direct jobs and an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 additional roles at parts supplier plants. Volpe predicted that the new armoured vehicle manufacturing operation would create only a fraction of those positions.

Volpe explained that many armoured vehicles produced by Roshel utilize chassis imported from the United States, limiting local value-added labor. He compared the scale of traditional automotive assembly to a small mechanic shop versus a massive industrial complex, arguing that the economic impact of the new venture will be significantly lower than what the community experienced under Stellantis.

The history of manufacturing at the Brampton site dates back to 1986, with recent years seeing the production of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger. Production halted in December 2023, leaving more than 2,200 workers on layoff. As the sale proceeds, the focus remains on whether the new model can sustain the economic ecosystem that existed for decades.