China will grant tariff relief on about 400 million Canadian dollars of Canadian exports, while Canada extends tariff exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products by two years. The deal comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney balances trade talks with the U.S. and criticism from a White House adviser.

Canada and China have announced a tariff relief agreement as their leaders moved to restore trade relations. Under the deal, China will provide additional tariff relief on Canadian exports worth around 400 million Canadian dollars, or about 280 million U.S. dollars.

Canada China Tariff Relief Agreement Details

The relief covers frozen pork cuts, fish and seafood. In return, Canada will extend tariff exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products by two years. The agreement was announced as Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese leaders and prepared to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. Carney said the deal reflects a careful balancing act.

Also read China and Canada Extend Trade Deals as Xi Meets Carney Ahead of APEC Summit

He also said Canada's growing trade relationship with China is not a top priority for Trump. He said Canada mainly exports commodities to China rather than sensitive technologies such as advanced semiconductors. He made the comments at a news conference in Shenzhen ahead of a leaders summit. In my conversation with the president, he tried to understand where we are with China, where we are going with China, Carney said.

I should not speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it is not the top issue at all. Carney said he planned to meet Trump later in the day after Trump arrived in Shenzhen, where they were expected to discuss bilateral trade. Carney's trip to Shenzhen and his planned meeting with Trump are being watched for signs of progress on broader U.S.-Canada trade. The tariff relief with China adds a new element to those talks.

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White House Criticizes Canada China Relations

Carney's comments came amid criticism from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. Navarro objected to Canada's willingness to pursue closer economic relations with Beijing, including potentially bringing Chinese automakers to Canada. Navarro criticized Carney on Monday after the Canadian leader suggested Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with Washington failed to preserve an integrated North American auto industry. Are you really threatening to play China off the U.S.?

This is offensive in the extreme, Navarro wrote on X. You should be far more worried China is going to eat Canada alive. Carney has said in recent days that negotiations with the United States remain his priority, but their outcome could determine Canada's economic direction. Canada and the U.S. have one of the world's largest trading relationships, but Trump's tariffs have strained ties.

After negotiations collapsed in August, Washington imposed 50 percent tariffs on about 20 billion dollars in Canadian goods, prompting retaliation from Ottawa. Carney said on getting a deal with the U.S., We have been making progress. But a deal, he added, that is in the interest of Canadians. Carney said Canada's trade relationship with China is fundamentally different from the much larger and more complex U.S.-China relationship.

We are exporting canola, we are exporting pork. We are exporting halibut, Carney said, also citing liquefied natural gas and oil. These are important industries. These are not cutting-edge semiconductors.

Canada Balances Trade Relations With China

The Canadian leader has faced questions about how far Canada should move toward China while managing political risk. Analysts have described trade with China as requiring a very careful balancing act. Carney, meanwhile, has made some moves on the chessboard with his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the fallout remains to be seen. Ottawa and Beijing have both framed the measures as a step toward restoring normal trade ties after a period of tension.

The agreement gives Canadian exporters in agriculture and seafood a measure of relief. China's tariff relief is worth around 400 million Canadian dollars, or about 280 million U.S. dollars. Canada's two-year extension of tariff exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products is meant to keep those supplies stable. Carney said Canada's exports to China are concentrated in commodities.

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He listed canola, pork, halibut, liquefied natural gas and oil. He said these are important industries but not cutting-edge semiconductors. That distinction, he argued, makes Canada's trade with China different from the U.S.-China relationship. Navarro's criticism underscored the political sensitivity of Canada's outreach to Beijing.

He reacted after Carney suggested Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if U.S. trade talks failed to protect an integrated North American auto industry. Navarro called that idea offensive and warned about China's influence in Canada. Carney has said he wants a U.S. deal that is in the interest of Canadians. He said progress has been made.

The outcome of those negotiations could determine how much room Canada has to expand trade with China and other partners. The tariff relief deal with China comes as Canada and the U.S. remain at odds over tariffs imposed after August talks collapsed. Washington's 50 percent tariffs on about 20 billion dollars in Canadian goods prompted Ottawa to retaliate. Both sides are now testing whether a new round of talks can lower tensions.

Carney Meets Trump On Bilateral Trade

Carney's meeting with Trump was expected to focus on bilateral trade. Before that meeting, Carney said Trump had tried to understand Canada's position with China. Carney said China is not at the top of Trump's hierarchy of issues. He declined to speak further for the U.S. president.

The Chinese tariff relief covers frozen pork cuts, fish and seafood. Canada's extension covers certain Chinese steel and aluminum products for two years. The exchange is modest compared with the overall U.S.-Canada trade relationship, but it signals a willingness by both Canada and China to reduce barriers. Carney's remarks and the new agreement are likely to shape the next phase of North American trade talks.

Canada is seeking to protect its auto industry while expanding commodity exports. The U.S. is pressing Canada on trade as the three countries test whether tensions can be lowered.