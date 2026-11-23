Former officials warn that Prime Minister Mark Carney's centralized decision-making, led by Marc-André Blanchard and Michael Sabia, may sideline essential public service advice and cause unintended policy consequences.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is currently centralizing executive power within his immediate inner circle, specifically Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard and Privy Council Office Clerk Michael Sabia. This structural shift is occurring against the backdrop of an ongoing Canada-United States trade dispute that has already triggered job losses and poses significant risks to the national economy. Critics, including former top government officials, warn that this rushed decision-making process bypasses essential public service advice. The absence of rigorous scrutiny from senior public servants could lead to unintended consequences that might cause serious problems in the future.

Centralization of Power in Western Governance

Donald Savoie, widely recognized as Canada's leading expert on the machinery of government, observes that centralizing power has become the new normal in Western nations. Leaders in these countries often believe that the traditional machinery of government has become so muddled that it has lost the capacity to accomplish anything significant. In response to this perceived inefficiency, Prime Minister Carney is moving quickly to deliver results, relying chiefly on his tight inner circle. This approach prioritizes speed over the collaborative, departmental consultations that have historically defined Canadian federal governance.

Also read Morning Update: Carney and Trump meet in China

Lori Turnbull Criticizes Speed Over Process

Lori Turnbull, a professor of political science at Dalhousie University, highlighted that the current administration values speed over almost anything else. She noted that if advice cannot be provided within a very quick period, the administration will not wait for it, effectively excluding those who cannot deliver concise feedback immediately. Comparing this approach to the government of then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turnbull explained that the previous administration was very process-oriented. The Trudeau government placed significant emphasis on consulting all relevant government departments, allowing the proper decision-making process to run its course, even if that process was lengthy.

Role of the Privy Council Office Under Scrutiny

During the Trudeau era, the Privy Council Office played a key role in consulting line departments and examining proposals. This involved anticipating potential policy pitfalls and double-checking departmental recommendations before a policy landed at the cabinet table. The office ensured that all proposals received scrutiny through different lenses, including gender-based analysis and the potential impacts on the environment and Indigenous Peoples. Although some line departments did not appreciate this challenge function, it served as an important second expert opinion to ensure decisions received required rigour.

Advertisement

Distinguished Backgrounds of Core Advisors

Before assuming their current senior positions, Carney, Sabia, and Blanchard each held distinguished careers in the public and corporate sectors. Carney served as the senior associate deputy minister in the Finance Department and headed both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. Michael Sabia served as the deputy finance minister from 2020 to 2023 and later as chair and CEO of Hydro Québec. From 2009 until 2020, he also served as president and CEO of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Marc-André Blanchard previously served as Canada's ambassador to the United Nations and executive vice-president of CDPQ Global.

Existential Crisis for Nonpartisan Public Service

Turnbull and other experts argue that the current model creates an existential crisis for the Privy Council Office. The traditional job of these officials is to provide objective, nonpartisan analysis and offer fearless advice based on research. When the prime minister does not seek this advice, the fundamental purpose of the department is undermined. This sidelining of the public service role may compromise the quality of policy decisions, as the checks and balances provided by expert civil servants are removed from the immediate executive decision-making loop.