Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping extend tariff exemptions on $400 million of Canadian goods including pork and seafood until 2028 in a major trade boost.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Shenzhen on Tuesday to formalize a significant expansion of bilateral trade relations between Canada and China. The agreement extends and broadens a previous tariff arrangement, granting relief on approximately $400 million worth of Canadian exports. This strategic move aims to stabilize market access for key agricultural and aquaculture producers facing years of diplomatic friction.

Expanded Tariff Relief Details

The newly signed accord modifies the January agreement by adding relief for specific high-value commodities that were previously excluded. The Canadian government confirmed that tariffs will be removed on certain frozen cold-water shrimp and prawns, specifically Pacific spot prawns valued at $87.5 million. Additionally, the deal covers various molluscs including geoduck worth $61.4 million, sea cucumber at $39.4 million, and Greenland halibut totaling $96 million in export value. Frozen pork products represent another major component of this expanded market access. The agreement removes tariffs on most frozen pork cuts, a category valued at $116 million that was not included in the earlier January arrangement. These tariff exemptions are set to remain in effect until December 31, 2028, providing a long-term horizon for industry planning and investment stability.

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Market Access for Legumes and Steel

Beyond seafood and meat, the trade deal opens new doors for Canadian grain producers. Tuesday's announcement specifically includes market access for Canadian fava beans, chickpeas, and lentils in the Chinese market. This complements the January decision that allowed canola meal and peas to enter under reduced tariff structures, helping to secure channels for canola processing byproducts.

In reciprocal measures, Canada has agreed to extend tariff exemptions for specific Chinese steel and aluminum products until the same December 2028 deadline. The government stated this move addresses domestic supply gaps for items deemed insufficient or unavailable locally. The expansion adds 32 new items to the remission list, comprising 23 steel tariff items and nine aluminum tariff items, supporting industrial manufacturing needs.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Industry Impact

Industry leaders have welcomed the development as a critical step toward normalizing trade flows. Kyle Larkin, CEO of the Canadian Meat Council, emphasized the lucrative nature of the Chinese market due to diverse consumer preferences for cuts like feet, heads, kidneys, and hearts. However, the Beijing-based Canadian Meat Advocacy Office noted that while progress is significant, restrictions on offal remain a barrier to full market integration.

Canola producers continue to navigate complex tariff structures. Chinese tariffs on canola seed dropped from 84 per cent to 14.9 per cent in March and were maintained at that rate during the November 4 extension. While concerns persist regarding canola oil tariffs, stakeholders view the ability to sell canola meal and seeds in China as a vital economic lifeline for domestic producers.

Electrifying Trade Dynamics and Future Outlook

The broader trade relationship includes complex elements such as electric vehicle imports. The January agreement allowed tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at reduced tariffs, lowering the charge from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent. Initial caps allowed 49,000 vehicles annually, with provisions to increase to 70,000 over five years. Automakers such as BYD, Geely, and Chery have already taken steps to enter the Canadian market under these terms.

Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who was detained in China, cautioned that the trade gains are asymmetrical and may benefit China more than Canada. He argued that the relationship requires careful management to balance economic opportunities with national security interests. Despite these concerns, the immediate impact of the $400 million export relief provides tangible short-term benefits for Canadian exporters across multiple sectors.

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The extension of tariff exemptions until 2028 signals a commitment to maintaining open trade channels despite geopolitical tensions. Both nations have demonstrated a willingness to separate economic cooperation from broader diplomatic disputes. The detailed provisions for seafood, meat, legumes, and industrial metals create a structured framework for future commercial engagement between the two economies.