Prime Minister Mark Carney and Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are clashing over Quebec's plan to negotiate directly with American states on trade and projects.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon have gotten off to a rocky start in their relationship over the past couple of weeks. The latest flare-up came at a Montreal news conference on a Tuesday, when Carney was asked about the Quebec government's plan to negotiate directly with American states. The question followed reports that St-Pierre Plamondon had sent letters to 59 newly elected U.S. officials, including Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and New Hampshire governor Kelly Ayotte, who was re-elected.

Carney was in Montreal to highlight his government's commitment, in last week's federal budget, to invest in culture. He was joined at the event by Culture Minister Marc Miller and Industry Minister Melanie Joly. The prime minister's answer on the Quebec trade outreach showed that he was not pleased with the move.

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How the Quebec Premier's Letters Work

St-Pierre Plamondon's letters described Quebec's trade relationship with each state and invited the state representatives to work directly with a Quebec delegate. The premier said the goal was to develop new projects and initiatives for the benefit of the populations on both sides of the border. The letters were addressed to officials who have only recently taken or returned to office.

Carney responded that the executive branch, the president, and the American courts remain the decision-makers for agreements and trade initiatives. In his view, that responsibility lies with the federal government in Ottawa, not with provincial leaders. His comments drew a clear line between what Quebec can say to American officials and what can be formally agreed.

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Competing Views on Quebec's International Presence

St-Pierre Plamondon rejected the prime minister's position and said Carney was trying to keep Quebec out of the game. He said Carney dreams of Quebec not putting on its skates and never setting foot on the ice, because he wants the rink all to himself. The premier added that the letters were not unusual, since other governments have sent similar messages before.

The Quebec premier also said that he is doing what he believes is in the best interest of the province. He stated that Carney is not his boss and will not stop Quebec from maintaining an international presence that lets the province represent its own interests. St-Pierre Plamondon added that Quebec will keep asserting its place on the world stage in the coming months.

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard offered a different view of the dispute. He said he would never have considered boycotting an event if he were premier, and he rejected the idea that sulking is a viable strategy. Milliard, who is the Leader of the Opposition, argued that the current tensions are not the best start to relations between Quebec and Ottawa.

Boycott, Meeting Delays and Next Steps

The dispute has also involved a summit that St-Pierre Plamondon chose not to attend in person. Instead, he sent Quebec's chief diplomat, Pascal Paradis, to represent the province during the summit's activities. Paradis has also been tasked with serving as the province's chief negotiator, including taking over the trade file with the United States.

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Carney said at the time that it was St-Pierre Plamondon's choice to leave his seat at the table empty. The prime minister has not yet held an in-person meeting with the Quebec premier, who was sworn in on Oct. 21. St-Pierre Plamondon has insisted that their first meeting take place in Quebec City, a request that Carney's schedule has reportedly not yet accommodated.

The prime minister was campaigning in Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton on the day of the news conference, ahead of a byelection scheduled there for Dec. 7. The Quebec electoral district is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the provincial capital. St-Pierre Plamondon met with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet at his office in Quebec City before making his comments to reporters.