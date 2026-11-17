Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum meet Tuesday in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC Summit to discuss stalled trade negotiations and the future of CUSMA as both countries face Trump tariffs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are set to meet on Tuesday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.

The meeting comes as both leaders navigate tumultuous and unpredictable trade talks with the Trump administration. They are expected to discuss stalled negotiations and the future of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, known as CUSMA. Canada and Mexico took starkly different approaches to U.S. President Donald Trump's massive tariff agenda, but ultimately the outcome has been similar. Both countries continue to be hit by Trump's tariffs, with threats of new duties looming.

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Lutnick Intervenes In Trade Talks

Both also had trade talks sidelined by the interference of a close Trump ally and administration official. Reports said U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick created an impasse in Mexican trade talks last month. He was also blamed for the eleventh-hour breakdown in negotiations with Canada in August. Ottawa and Mexico City had been negotiating with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

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Greer stated that his goal is to have interim limited agreements by the end of the year. But reports said Lutnick intervened in both trade talks and was unwilling to budge over Trump's sector-specific tariffs on things like automobiles. Canada and Mexico are also looking for a pathway to renew the trilateral trade pact, hoping to bring predictability and tariff relief back to their economies. The Trump administration in July chose not to renew CUSMA.

That triggered a rolling annual review for up to a decade, at which point the agreement will expire if the three countries cannot agree on an extension. CUSMA was negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement during the first Trump administration. Trump returned to the White House emboldened, armed with a wide array of tariff tools and surrounded by advisors willing to support his trade impulses.

Confusing US Negotiation Dynamic

Typically, it would be clear which American officials Canada and Mexico are negotiating with, said Andrea Van Vugt, a former foreign-policy adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper. She told a panel discussion for the Washington International Trade Association on Monday that the dynamic has become difficult. Van Vugt, chief operating officer of Wellington Advocacy, said the talks involve not just Ambassador Greer but also Secretary Lutnick, the president's office and the president himself.

She said that makes it very hard to understand how to bring a negotiation to a conclusion. Van Vugt added that the goal of Canadian negotiators will be to preserve as much of the trilateral trade pact as possible while also lifting tariffs, though it is not clear how much of that is possible.

Trump rapidly escalated the trade war, hitting an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs and banning the import of others after talks broke down this summer. Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs. Mexico has not retaliated to Trump's tariffs with its own round of levies. Kenneth Smith Ramos, the former Mexican chief negotiator during the first Trump administration, told the panel that Sheinbaum's initial goal was to find a way to get tariffs dropped before CUSMA negotiations started.

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Mexico worked with the Trump administration on human and drug trafficking, as well as to resolve other bilateral issues. No matter what was offered, Mexico did not see duties decrease nor was it given an indication that it would get preferential tariff treatment through the continental trade agreement, Ramos said. He described the U.S.-Mexico discussion as a little bit of a game of chicken. Ramos is a partner at Mexico City-based Agon.

Mexico Faces Uncertain Tariff Threats

Antonio Ortiz-Mena, the former minister for economic affairs at Mexico's embassy in the United States, said it is positive that many goods compliant with CUSMA are not being hit with levies. But he added that tariff threats are always changing. Ortiz-Mena noted that Mexico is currently under investigation for new duties related to over-capacity.

He said there is a legitimate question on the Mexican side about what else needs to be done, asking whether it is a moving goal post and what else the U.S. wants. The Carney-Sheinbaum meeting in Shenzhen will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss these shared challenges. Both countries are dealing with tariffs, stalled talks and uncertainty over CUSMA's future.

Carney previously shook hands with Sheinbaum following a joint news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Thursday, September 18, 2025.