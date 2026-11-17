Prime Minister Mark Carney met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, where they discussed trade and bilateral relations amid stalled negotiations with the United States over tariffs and the CUSMA trade pact.

SHENZHEN, China - Prime Minister Mark Carney met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Shenzhen, China, as both leaders navigate tumultuous trade talks with the United States.

The meeting was an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss stalled negotiations and the future of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. In public remarks, they kept the focus on Canadian-Mexican relations. Carney said there are many opportunities for further co-operation with each other and with partners around the world, including the United States. Sheinbaum said in Spanish that the meeting was a chance to discuss continental trade and a possible agreement between the three countries.

Also read PM Carney Travels to China for APEC Summit and Xi Jinping Meetings

She said the important thing for her was the extraordinary relationship between Canada and Mexico. Carney visited Mexico in September 2025, where both governments agreed to an action plan for deeper ties. He said Tuesday that 120 initiatives from that plan have been accomplished, with trade up 18 per cent compared with a year prior. He called that an indication of the strength of the relationship and the scale of the opportunity between Mexico and Canada.

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U.S. Tariffs Hit Canada and Mexico

While Canada and Mexico have had differing approaches to U.S. President Donald Trump's massive tariff agenda, the outcome has been similar. Both continue to be hit by Trump's tariffs, with threats of new duties looming. Trade talks for both countries were sidelined by the interference of a close Trump ally and administration official. Reports said U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick created an impasse in Mexican trade talks last month.

He was also blamed for the eleventh-hour breakdown in negotiations with Canada in August. Ottawa and Mexico City had been negotiating with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who stated his goal is to have interim limited agreements by the end of the year. But reports said Lutnick intervened in both sets of trade talks and was unwilling to budge over Trump's sector-specific tariffs on things like automobiles.

Canada and Mexico are also looking for a pathway to renew the trilateral trade pact, known as CUSMA. The goal is to bring predictability and tariff relief back to their economies. The Trump administration in July chose not to renew CUSMA, triggering a rolling annual review for up to a decade. At that point, the agreement will expire if the three countries cannot agree on an extension.

CUSMA was negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement during the first Trump administration. Trump returned to the White House emboldened, armed with a wide array of tariff tools and surrounded by advisers willing to support all his trade impulses. That has caused challenges for both Canada and Mexico. Typically, it would be clear which American officials Canada and Mexico are negotiating with, said Andrea Van Vugt, a former foreign-policy adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Trade Officials Face Negotiation Challenges

She spoke Monday at a panel for the Washington International Trade Association. She said it has become clear in the last six months that it is not just Ambassador Greer. It is also Secretary Lutnick, then the president's office, and then the president. Van Vugt, chief operating officer of Wellington Advocacy, said that is a really hard dynamic to negotiate in and makes it very hard to understand how to bring a negotiation to conclusion.

She said the goal of Canadian negotiators will be to preserve as much of the trilateral trade pact as possible while also lifting tariffs, adding it is not clear how much of that is possible. Trump escalated the trade war, hitting an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs and banning the import of others after talks broke down this summer. Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs.

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Mexico has not retaliated to Trump's tariffs with its own round of levies. Kenneth Smith Ramos, the former Mexican chief negotiator during the first Trump administration, told a panel that Sheinbaum's initial goal was to find a way to get tariffs dropped before CUSMA negotiations started. Mexico worked with the Trump administration on human and drug trafficking, as well as to resolve other bilateral issues.

No matter what was offered, Mexico did not see duties decrease nor was it given an indication that it would get preferential tariff treatment through the continental trade agreement, Ramos said. Ramos, a partner at Mexico City-based Agon, said the two sides are sort of spinning their wheels in the U.S.-Mexico discussion because it is a little bit of a game of chicken.

Canada Explores China Trade Options

Antonio Ortiz-Mena, the former minister for economic affairs at Mexico's embassy in the United States, said it is positive that many goods compliant with CUSMA are not being hit with levies. But he added that tariff threats are always changing. Ortiz-Mena noted how Mexico is under investigation for new duties related to overcapacity. He said there is a question, a legitimate question on the Mexican side, of what else they need to do.

He asked whether this is a moving goal post and what else the U.S. wants. Carney is also addressing Pacific Rim business leaders at the APEC summit in China. Canada and China have extended trade deals and cut tariffs. Carney said Canada could look to China if U.S. trade talks fail.

An industry head said courting Chinese automakers creates a whole other range of challengers for us. Carney is pitching Canada's auto industry during the summit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026, with files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington and Dylan Robertson.