Prime Minister Mark Carney met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Shenzhen and announced loosened trade restrictions on Canadian pork and Chinese steel, as Canada seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, where the two leaders announced they are loosening trade restrictions on Canadian pork and Chinese steel.

The meeting took place at the Kylin Villa State guest house. Carney arrived in China on Monday and the meeting with Xi was his first with the Chinese president since arriving. The two leaders announced the trade changes after their talks. Carney's office has not released further details about the trade changes, and it is not clear when the loosened restrictions take effect.

Also read Carney Meets Xi at APEC Summit in Shenzhen to Push for Trade Concessions

APEC Summit Held in Shenzhen

The Chinese government has not commented publicly on the trade announcement. The APEC summit brings together business leaders and government leaders from across the Pacific Rim. It is being held in Shenzhen, a major technology hub in southern China's Guangdong province near Hong Kong, from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2026. Leaders from 21 Pacific Rim economies are attending.

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Carney is set to give a speech, attend a leaders' dinner and hold a press conference overnight. He is addressing Pacific Rim business leaders at the event. He is expected to address reporters overnight and hold a press conference before leaving China. On Tuesday, Carney also met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the summit sidelines.

He limited his public comments to Canada's ties with Mexico and only mentioned the U.S. in passing. Canada and Mexico are both members of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is up for review. Trump has threatened tariffs on both countries. Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi sat down Tuesday with Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand for their fifth meeting this year.

China Trade and Security Concerns

Both said their countries are pursuing common goals that will pay off in the long term. Wang's meeting with Anand was announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Carney has said he wants to reduce Canada's reliance on the United States as trade talks with China advance. He says he wants to pursue economic gains with China while maintaining guardrails around sensitive sectors.

Critics say this approach risks compromising Canadian security and provoking U.S. President Donald Trump. Carney's approach to China has drawn criticism from opposition parties and security experts. They say Canada should not prioritize economic ties with China over security concerns. Carney has defended his approach.

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He says Canada can pursue trade with China while protecting sensitive sectors and maintaining guardrails. Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and threatened more. Canada sends about 75 per cent of its exports to the United States. Carney has said he wants to diversify trade to other markets, including China.

Carney Seeks Trade Diversification

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canada if it does not reduce its trade deficit with the United States. Carney has said he will not be pressured. Carney is the first Canadian prime minister to visit China since 2018. Relations between the two countries have been strained in recent years.

The summit is the first major international event Carney has attended since taking office. He became prime minister in 2025 after Justin Trudeau resigned. Carney is a former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He has said his economic background will help him navigate trade disputes.

Carneys First International Trip

The Canadian Press reporter Dylan Robertson is covering the summit in Shenzhen. The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld photographed the Carney-Xi meeting. The APEC summit ends later this week.