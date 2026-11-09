Carly Rae Jepsen to host 56th Juno Awards in Winnipeg on April 4, 2027

Carly Rae Jepsen will host and perform at the 56th Juno Awards in Winnipeg on April 4, 2027. Angine de Poitrine will debut, Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and category updates are announced.

Pop star Carly Rae Jepsen will host the 56th annual Juno Awards in Winnipeg on April 4, 2027, organizers announced on Monday morning. The show will take place at Canada Life Centre and air live across CBC's broadcast and streaming platforms at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be the first time the B.C. -born vocalist steps up to host Canada's biggest night in music. She will also perform on the show. Jepsen is a three-time Juno winner and diamond-certified artist.

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Carly Rae Jepsen Juno History

More than a decade ago, Jepsen asked the world to call her, maybe. Her album won album of the year and pop album of the year at the 2013 Juno Awards, while its hit single took home single of the year.

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'It was like my first exposure on TV,' she said, adding that she 'got a pretty lucky run' and that it was 'a beautiful place to start. ' Over the last decade, Jepsen has cemented her pop status and continued to experiment with her sound through records. Aside from the hosting announcement, 2026 has already been a busy year for the star. She will release a new double album titled Day and Night.

Just over a week after the Junos, she will head out on a North American tour featuring six Canadian dates across five provinces. It will be her first headlining shows in more than two years. Jepsen is not the only 2027 Juno performer announced on Monday. Fresh off this year's Polaris Music Prize win, Quebec's absurdist alien math rock duo Angine de Poitrine will make their Juno stage debut.

New Juno Performers Announced

The masked, polka-dot-costumed performers build their microtonal sound live with looping pedals while wearing oversized papier-mache heads. The two started 2026 under the radar and have since performed with Shania Twain and opened for Jack White. Four-time Juno winners Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2027.

The band has sold more than five million albums globally over their decades-long career and has toured alongside acts like the Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette. The rap and electronic categories are being restructured. The reggae category now includes dancehall, and Christian/gospel will accept singles and EPs alongside albums. CARAS is also updating Juno eligibility requirements by adding Beatport as a streaming platform, allowing singles in recording categories, and updating jazz and classical rules.

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Next year's Juno Awards will take place April 4 at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre. The show will air live across CBC's broadcast and streaming platforms at 8 p.m. ET.