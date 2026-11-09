Carly Rae Jepsen to host 2027 Juno Awards; Our Lady Peace to enter Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Carly Rae Jepsen will host and perform at the 56th Juno Awards on April 4 in Winnipeg, and Toronto rock band Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 13.

The Juno Awards are calling Carly Rae Jepsen, no maybes about it. The Canadian pop star is set to host the country's biggest night in music.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the Call Me Maybe singer will also perform at next year's ceremony. The show is set for April 4 at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre. Jepsen, who hails from Mission, B.C. , is a three-time Juno winner.

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Jepsen and Angine de Poitrine Join Lineup

She swept album of the year, pop album of the year and single of the year in 2013. Also set to take the Junos stage are Quebec's experimental rock sensations Angine de Poitrine. The masked duo are having a breakout year, winning the Polaris album and song prizes. The Polaris Music Prize is one of Canada's most prestigious music honours, recognizing the best full-length Canadian album of the year as chosen by a jury of music critics and industry figures.

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Meanwhile, Toronto alt-rock mainstays Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The band is a four-time Juno winner. The group is known for hits including Clumsy, Superman's Dead and Somewhere Out There. Those songs helped make the band one of the best-known rock acts to come out of Canada in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Our Lady Peace Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Our Lady Peace will also perform during the broadcast, giving fans a chance to hear its best-known material on the national stage. Over a career that now spans three decades, the band has sold more than five million albums. Its music has also amassed more than 600 million streams. The 56th annual Juno Awards will air live on CBC and CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will bring together Canadian artists from across genres for one of the country's most watched music nights. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 13. Fans can check official Juno Awards channels for ticketing details and any updates about the lineup. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

The photo of Jepsen was a handout image by Mikayla LoBasso, provided with mandatory credit to The Canadian Press. Alex Nino Gheciu wrote the story for The Canadian Press.