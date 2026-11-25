Carlos Prates renews his UFC contract with an eight-bout deal. He confirms equal pay for interim title fights while prioritizing the undisputed championship belt over financial gains.

Carlos Prates has secured a significant new contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship that guarantees substantial financial growth for his career. The Brazilian mixed martial artist revealed on January 30 that he signed a renewal with the UFC featuring eight future bouts. This strategic move positions Prates to earn over one million dollars per fight within the organization.

Financial Breakdown Of New Deal

The financial structure of the agreement is a major focus for the lightweight contender. Prates confirmed that the new deal allows him to command a payout exceeding one million dollars for each appearance on the promotional roster. This figure represents a substantial increase in his earning potential as he continues to climb the division rankings.

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Prates discussed the compensation details in a conversation with Ariel Helwani regarding his upcoming schedule. He stated that he will receive the same amount of money for his interim title fight as he would for a full undisputed championship bout. This parity in pay ensures that financial incentives do not diminish his motivation for championship bouts.

Carlos Prates Prioritizes Championship Status

Despite the lucrative nature of the contract, the fighter emphasized that his primary objective remains competitive success rather than monetary gain. He explained that while he is happy with the financial security, his mind is fixed on earning the championship belt. For Prates, securing the interim title is a stepping stone rather than the ultimate destination.

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He explicitly stated that an interim belt does not feel the same as being the undisputed champion. According to his perspective, an interim champion is not considered the real champion of the division. This mindset drives him to pursue the top spot rather than settling for a provisional status regardless of the paycheck size.

Upcoming Event And Venue Details

The interim title fight is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. This high-profile venue will host the decisive bout that Prates aims to win with maximum intensity. The location provides a major stage for the lightweight contender to showcase his skills against elite competition.

The event marks a critical juncture in Prates' career trajectory within the UFC. His performance in this high-stakes environment will determine his path toward the undisputed championship. The combination of significant financial backing and clear competitive goals sets the stage for his next major challenge in the octagon.