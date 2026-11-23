Gardiner Museum showcases four Caribbean Canadian ceramicists in After the Island, examining diaspora, heritage, and belonging through pottery, painting, and installation art in Toronto.

The Gardiner Museum has launched a significant new exhibition titled After the Island, featuring works by four prominent Caribbean Canadian artists. This showcase, centered on the theme of dual heritage, invites visitors to examine the complex emotions associated with having roots in two distinct lands. The exhibition is currently on view at the museum in Toronto, offering a deep dive into the cultural identities of diaspora communities.

Curatorial Vision for Black Ceramic Artists

Sequoia Miller, the Gardiner Museum's chief curator and deputy director, conceived the project to highlight a growing trend of Black Caribbean ceramicists in North America and the UK. Miller observed that artists with Caribbean origins were increasingly using ceramics to explore new narrative questions. The goal was to establish a stronger Canadian voice within the Black art community by focusing specifically on Black Caribbean ceramic artists. To achieve this, Miller collaborated with Joséphine Denis, the co-Director of BAND. BAND is a Toronto-based charitable organization dedicated to supporting the artistic contributions of Black artists. Together, they selected artists whose work reflects nuance and specificity in Black artistic practices. The curators sought to bring applied knowledge and a distinct curatorial ethos into their collaboration with major institutions like the Gardiner Museum.

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Sharon Norwood Dining Table Installation

The exhibition opens with a striking installation by Sharon Norwood, a Jamaican-born, Toronto-raised artist. Norwood's piece, Objects in Attendance, features a recreated dining room dominated by a massive wooden table. The table is covered in an array of ceramic objects, including a purple pineapple, macarons, salt and pepper shakers, stemless roses, countertop bells, dishes of shelled peanuts, grapes, tea pots, and dolls. Every item bears a signature painted squiggly line, which evokes a curled strand of hair. This visual motif serves as a powerful commentary on decorum, class, and belonging. By referencing historical access to the dining table, Norwood prompts visitors to consider who has been granted or denied a seat at this symbolic gathering. The installation is set against a wall-papered wall adorned with mounted ceramics, paintings, and photos, creating a rich sensory environment.

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Manuel Mathieu Sacred Space and Scent

Adjacent to the dining room, Haitian Canadian multidisciplinary artist Manuel Mathieu presents Shhrine. This installation emulates a temple and is named to remind audiences to maintain silence in a sacred space. The room contains ceramic feet and a spine-like blue and beige structure dangling from the center of a tent. Beneath a bony pendant rests a ceramic bowl containing eye-like ceramic spheres. Mathieu uses scent to ground the audience, filling the space with a warm, woodsy Haitian vetiver aroma. The artist describes how his practice evolved from painting to incorporating fabric, silicone, and dust as sculptures. He notes that these elements naturally emerge from the canvas into the room. Scent acts as a poetic binder for these mixed media works, connecting the visual and olfactory experiences seamlessly.

Themes of Violence and Poetry in Art

Mathieu's work also addresses themes of violence and ritual through pieces like Objects in Attendance and other paintings. These works feature fabric strips forming lines and red dots that might be interpreted as coordination points or targets. The burnt fabric in some pieces suggests an abandoned ritual space, evoking questions about past events. Mathieu states that he does not wish to portray himself as a victim of circumstances. Instead, he seeks to find poetry within difficult experiences, even when moments of calmness are hard to locate. The exhibition also includes the work of PJ Anderson and Eddy Firmin, who further explore these themes of memory, ritual, and the need to exist. Installation views of Firmin's Sans Signe (Without Sign) and Mathieu's mixed media works highlight the depth of the curatorial selection. The Gardiner Museum continues to host this exhibition, providing a platform for these vital Caribbean Canadian voices.