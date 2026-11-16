Somali-flagged cargo ship sinks in Black Sea off Bulgaria, all 12 crew rescued

The BETUL 8 sank about 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra while carrying bulk wheat from Romania to Egypt. All 12 crew members, eight Turkish and four Azerbaijani, were saved in a rescue involving four ships.

A Somali-flagged cargo ship sank in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Monday, the transport ministry said. All 12 crew members on board were saved.

The crew consists of eight Turkish citizens and four Azerbaijani nationals. The rescue operation involved four ships, two from Bulgaria, one from Romania and one from Turkiye. The vessel's crew sent a distress call at 9:15 a.m. reporting that the ship was sinking. The location was approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

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Somali Flagged Cargo Ship BETUL 8 Sinks In Black Sea

The ship has been identified as the BETUL 8. It was sailing from the Romanian port of Tulcea to Egypt and was carrying three tons of bulk wheat, according to the ministry. There was no immediate information whether the cause of the incident was the result of a drone strike. Several deadly drone attacks against merchant ships off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks were widely blamed by analysts and political leaders on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Last week, drones struck four additional vessels near the Romanian port of Sulina. Two of the ships caught fire, although no injuries were reported. The sinking comes amid heightened tensions in the Black Sea region. Merchant shipping has been repeatedly affected by attacks linked to the ongoing conflict.

Bulgarian authorities confirmed the rescue of all crew members. The nationalities of the sailors were given as Turkish and Azerbaijani. The distress call was received at 9:15 a.m. local time. The ship went down in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

The rescue effort drew on regional cooperation. Ships from Bulgaria, Romania and Turkiye took part in the operation. The BETUL 8 was en route from Tulcea in Romania to Egypt. Its cargo was three tons of bulk wheat.

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Cause Of Sinking Remains Under Investigation By Officials

The cause of the sinking remains under investigation. Officials have not yet said whether a drone strike was involved. Recent weeks have seen multiple drone attacks on merchant ships in the area. The attacks have been blamed on Russia's war against Ukraine.

The four vessels struck near Sulina last week were hit by drones. Two of them caught fire, but no injuries were reported. The Black Sea has become a risky corridor for commercial shipping. The latest incident adds to concerns about safety in the region.

Bulgaria's transport ministry released the details of the sinking. The ministry said the distress call came at 9:15 a.m. The crew members were all accounted for after the rescue. The operation involved four ships in total. The ship was sailing under the flag of Somalia.

It sank in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The rescue ships came from three countries. Bulgaria provided two vessels, while Romania and Turkiye each provided one. The vessel was carrying wheat from Romania to Egypt.

The cargo weighed three tons. The incident occurred about 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. That is where the ship sent its distress signal. No immediate information was available on whether a drone strike caused the sinking.

Analysts and political leaders have blamed recent attacks on Russia's war against Ukraine. The four ships struck near Sulina last week were additional vessels. Two of those ships caught fire, though no injuries were reported. The regional rescue effort succeeded in saving all 12 crew members.

Eight are Turkish citizens and four are Azerbaijani nationals. The sinking is the latest in a series of incidents affecting merchant shipping in the Black Sea. The area has seen repeated drone attacks in recent weeks. Bulgaria's transport ministry confirmed the details of the sinking.

The ministry said the BETUL 8 was traveling from Tulcea to Egypt. The distress call was made at 9:15 a.m. The ship was approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra at the time. The rescue operation involved four ships from three countries. Bulgaria, Romania and Turkiye all contributed vessels.

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The ship was carrying three tons of bulk wheat. It was sailing from the Romanian port of Tulcea to Egypt. There was no immediate word on the cause of the incident. Officials have not ruled out a drone strike.

Recent Drone Attacks Blamed On Russia War Against Ukraine

Recent drone attacks have targeted merchant ships off Bulgaria and Romania. The attacks have been widely blamed on Russia's war against Ukraine. Last week, drones struck four additional vessels near Sulina in Romania. Two of the ships caught fire, but no injuries were reported.

All 12 crew members were saved in the rescue operation. The crew includes eight Turkish citizens and four Azerbaijani nationals. The Somali-flagged cargo ship sank on Monday. The transport ministry announced the incident.

The vessel sent a distress call at 9:15 a.m. It was sinking about 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. The BETUL 8 was sailing from Tulcea, Romania, to Egypt. It was carrying three tons of bulk wheat. No immediate information was available on whether a drone strike caused the sinking.

Several deadly drone attacks have hit merchant ships off Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks. Analysts and political leaders have widely blamed the attacks on Russia's war against Ukraine. Last week, drones struck four additional vessels near the Romanian port of Sulina. Two of the ships caught fire in last week's attacks.

No injuries were reported in those incidents. The rescue operation involved four ships. Two were from Bulgaria, one from Romania and one from Turkiye. All 12 crew members were saved.

The crew is made up of eight Turkish citizens and four Azerbaijani nationals. The sinking occurred in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The transport ministry said the ship sank on Monday. The distress call was sent at 9:15 a.m. The ship was approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

The BETUL 8 was carrying three tons of bulk wheat from Romania to Egypt. The vessel is Somali-flagged. The cause of the incident remains unknown. Officials have not said whether a drone strike was involved.

Recent drone attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria and Romania have been deadly. They have been widely blamed on Russia's war against Ukraine. Last week, drones struck four additional vessels near Sulina in Romania. Two of the ships caught fire, although no injuries were reported.

The rescue of all 12 crew members was confirmed by the transport ministry. The operation involved ships from Bulgaria, Romania and Turkiye. The Somali-flagged cargo ship BETUL 8 sank on Monday. It went down in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.