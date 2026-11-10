Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley, Brian Burke Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame's 2026 class includes Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley and Brian Burke. Price headlined the ceremony with an emotional speech about his childhood dream.

Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley were officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the 2026 class on Monday in Toronto.

Brian Burke was enshrined as a builder. The six honorees posed for a photograph in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Price, the longtime Montreal Canadiens goaltender, said he first visited the Hall of Fame as a teenager and joked over the weekend that he hoped to shoot on himself in one of the interactive games. The 39-year-old played all 15 of his NHL seasons for the Canadiens.

Also read Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley and Brian Burke Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame

Price Recalls Patrick Roy Inspiration

In his speech, Price recalled a vivid childhood dream of walking down a red carpet and approaching a mountain of a figure. That figure was Patrick Roy, the very image of what Price wanted to be. Price, the No. 5 pick of the 2005 draft, won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Vezina Trophy as top goaltender in 2015.

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He also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player voted by the NHL Players' Association in 2015. Price finished with a 361-261-79 record, a .917 save percentage, a 2.51 goals-against average and 49 shutouts across 712 games. A knee issue ended his career after the 2021-22 campaign. Price had even better numbers in the playoffs, with a .919 save percentage, 2.39 GAA and eight shutouts in 92 games.

He carried the underdog Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup final. An emotional Price said all he ever really wanted was to be a hockey player. Growing up in a remote community, there was a very slim chance without relentless desire and an opportunity provided with sacrifice. As a parent, he now understands the biggest sacrifice was time.

Bergeron Celebrates Bruins Legacy

Bergeron, 41, is a record-setting six-time Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's top defensive forward. He was selected 45th overall in 2003 and helped the Boston Bruins win the Cup in 2011. The center had 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 regular-season games, adding 128 points in 170 playoff games before retiring in 2023. Bergeron spent all 19 of his NHL seasons with Boston, including the final three as captain.

He urged young players to dream big and believe in themselves, saying he hopes his journey inspires future generations to never stop chasing those dreams. Price and Bergeron shared success with Canada, winning the 2014 Olympic gold and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Bergeron also won gold at the 2010 Olympics, the 2005 World Juniors and the 2004 men's worlds. Rinne, 43, finished with a 369-213-75 record in 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators.

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Rinne Shares Journey From Undrafted

The 2018 Vezina winner from Finland was selected 258th overall in 2004. He posted a .917 save percentage, 2.43 GAA and 60 shutouts in 683 regular-season games. Rinne said he was not a top prospect and told young athletes they do not have to be the most highly touted prospect or have everything figured out when they are young. Curley, 62, captained the United States to three silver medals at the women's world championships in the 1990s.

She said she is often called a pioneer but likes to think she just grew up with women's hockey, calling it a very special game that gave her more than she could ever give back. Tkachuk, 54, registered 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 games over 18 seasons. He said the game has welcomed him at every level and that he accepts the honor with gratitude, adding he is honored to be there tonight and forever.

Burke, 71, had a management career with the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins after a stint at the league office. He won the Cup with Anaheim in 2007. Burke said when he first got the call from the selection committee, he paused, noting nobody starts playing hockey at 13 in Minnesota and says someday they will be in the Hockey Hall of Fame, unless they are an idiot.

Price said he has enough memories to last three lifetimes and wished he could do it all over again. He thanked his teammates for clearing the front of the net, blocking shots and backchecking, joking that as a forward now he does none of these things. The 2026 class was honored in downtown Toronto.