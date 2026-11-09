Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron headline 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the player category, with Brian Burke enshrined as a builder.

Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the player category on Monday.

Brian Burke was enshrined as a builder. The 2026 class was honored in downtown Toronto. Price first visited the Hockey Hall of Fame as a teenager. The former Montreal Canadiens goaltender joked over the weekend that he would not mind trying one of the interactive games.

Also read Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley and Brian Burke Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame

Carey Price Inducted Into Hockey Hall Of Fame

He specifically mentioned a netminder sporting very familiar equipment that sits among the many tributes to the sport's rich history. It is pretty special to be able to look around, Price said before adding with a smile: I was hoping to get the chance to shoot on myself downstairs. The 39-year-old was once at the pinnacle of his craft. Now he has taken his place alongside the game's greats.

When I was a kid, I had a dream that I can vividly remember, Price, who sported the Canadiens red, white and blue for all 15 of his NHL seasons, said during his speech. I was walking down a red carpet, just like in the Bell Centre. As I was walking, I approached a mountain of a figure. It was Patrick Roy, the very image of what I wanted to be.

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Price Career Highlights And Playoff Success

The No. 5 pick at the 2005 draft, Price won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Vezina Trophy as its top goaltender in 2015. The Anahim Lake, B.C. , product finished with a 361-261-79 record, .917 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average and 49 shutouts across 712 regular-season games in a career cut short by injury. Price had even better numbers in high-pressure moments before a knee issue ended his playing days beyond the 2021-22 campaign.

He owned a .919 save percentage, 2.39 GAA and eight shutouts in 92 playoff contests. His final postseason was at the top of the list, willing the underdog Canadiens on an improbable push to the 2021 Stanley Cup final. All I can ever really remember wanting to be was a hockey player, said an emotional Price, who was in his second year of eligibility.

Growing up in a remote community, there was a very slim chance of this happening without a relentless desire and an opportunity. That opportunity was provided with sacrifice. As a parent of a young family, I now understand what the biggest of many was. It was time.

To the boys, I have enough memories to last three lifetimes, Price said of his teammates. I wish I could do it all over again. Thank you for clearing the front of the net, blocking shots and backchecking. As a forward now, I do none of these things.

Patrice Bergeron Career Achievements And Speech

Bergeron, a record-setting six-time Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's top defensive forward after being selected 45th overall in 2003, helped the Boston Bruins to a Cup victory in 2011. The 41-year-old former centre from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que. , had 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 regular-season games. He added 128 points in 170 playoff contests before retiring in 2023.

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I hope my journey inspires future generations to dream big and believe in themselves, said Bergeron, who spent all 19 of his NHL campaigns with Boston, including the final three as captain. And never stop chasing those dreams. Price, who also got the Ted Lindsay Award nod as the league's most outstanding player voted on by the NHLPA in 2015, and Bergeron enjoyed success side-by-side representing Canada.

International Success Of Price And Bergeron

The duo was on the 2014 Olympic team that topped the field before capturing the World Cup of Hockey two years later. Bergeron also claimed gold at the 2010 Games on home soil to go along with victories at the 2005 world junior hockey championship and the 2004 men's worlds. Rinne, 43, finished with a 369-213-75 record in 15 NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators.

The 2018 Vezina winner from Finland, selected 258th overall in 2004, had a .917 save percentage, 2.43 GAA and 60 shutouts in 683 regular-season games. If there is something that I want to pass on to any young athlete who is watching tonight, it is this: you do not have to be the most highly touted prospect, he said. You do not have to have everything figured out when you are young.

Your path does not have to look like anyone else's. Mine certainly did not. Curley captained the U.S. to three silver medals at the women's worlds in the 1990s. I am often called the pioneer, but I would like to think I just grew up with women's hockey, said the 62-year-old.

Cindy Curley And Brian Burke Induction Stories

Hockey is a very special game that gave so much more to me than I could ever give back. Burke had an NHL management career that included stops with the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins following a stint at the league office. When I first got the call from the selection committee, I paused, said the colourful 71-year-old, who won the Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

Nobody starts playing hockey at 13 years old in Minnesota and says, Someday I am going to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Unless you are an idiot. Tkachuk registered 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 contests in 18 NHL campaigns. This game has welcomed me at every level, said the 54-year-old.

I accept this honour with gratitude to everyone who has been part of my journey. I am honoured to be here tonight, and now forever.