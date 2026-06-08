Cardinals quarterback Jacob Brissett faces fine and contract uncertainty as preseason approaches

Jacob Brissett missed mandatory minicamp and is at risk of a fine exceeding $107,000. The quarterback seeks a starter-level deal after a career‑high season, while the team weighs financial constraints and competition from Gardner Minshew, Kedon Slovis and Carson Beck.

The Arizona Cardinals entered the offseason with several high‑profile roster moves, but the quarterback situation remains the biggest story heading into training camp. Veteran quarterback Jacob Brissett , who posted a career‑high 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, missed the mandatory minicamp this week and also sat out all three organized team activities.

{newline} According to league policy, his absence puts him at risk of a fine that could exceed $107,000 if he does not report promptly. Brissett, who started 12 games for Arizona, is currently under a contract that pays him a base salary of $4.88 million next season with $1.5 million guaranteed.

After delivering his best statistical season, the quarterback is reportedly seeking a contract that reflects the compensation of a full‑time starter, while the franchise appears reluctant to meet those demands before the upcoming workouts. The financial gap between the two sides was described by ESPN as "significantly" wide, and negotiations have not produced a new agreement ahead of the first practice day, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

It is unclear whether a deal will be finalized before the preseason, leaving the quarterback's status in limbo. {newline} The Cardinals also dealt with wide receiver Marquise Murray, who left the team after signing a one‑year contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal was structured at the veteran minimum, with Arizona agreeing to cover the bulk of Murray's $36.8 million salary for the next season.

In addition, the team's quarterback depth chart now includes former backup Gardner Minshew, third‑round draft pick Kedon Slovis, and rookie Carson Beck, a Miami product selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Minshew, who was signed as a free agent in March, carries just over $5 million in guaranteed money.

The competition among the four quarterbacks will intensify during the upcoming workouts, and the coaching staff will have to evaluate who earns the starting role for the 2024 campaign. The unresolved contract talks with Brissett add an extra layer of uncertainty, as the franchise must balance financial prudence with the desire to retain a quarterback who delivered a statistically strong season.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see whether Arizona will secure Brissett on a longer‑term deal or move forward with one of the younger options on the roster. {newline} The situation highlights a broader trend across the league, where teams are forced to weigh the cost of rewarding breakout performances against the constraints of the salary‑cap.

For the Cardinals, the decision will shape the trajectory of their offense for the coming year, influencing everything from play‑calling philosophy to the development of their young talent. As the preseason approaches, the pressure mounts on head coach and front office personnel to resolve the contract dispute, finalize the depth chart, and present a cohesive unit ready to compete in a fiercely competitive NFC West.

The outcome will set the tone for Arizona's quest to return to the postseason after a disappointing campaign last year





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