Thirty-four people evacuated from an Inglewood seniors complex after carbon monoxide levels reached 65 ppm. One person hospitalized as Calgary Fire Department resolves rooftop heating unit leak.

Calgary Fire Department crews evacuated 34 residents from a seniors living complex located in the 1300 block of Eight Avenue S.E. on Friday morning. The evacuation occurred after reports of a strange odor prompted a 4:30 a.m. response to the Inglewood apartment building. Authorities identified the cause as a dangerous carbon monoxide leak originating from the structure.

Emergency Response and Detection Process

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find no signs of smoke or active fire. Instead, they detected elevated carbon monoxide levels inside the building, measuring approximately 65 parts per million. The Calgary Fire Department immediately initiated safety protocols to protect the vulnerable population living within the complex. Crews worked swiftly to ventilate the area and shut down the faulty equipment responsible for the gas accumulation.

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Resident Evacuation and Animal Rescue

Thirty-four individuals were safely helped out of the building and transported into a waiting transit bus. The group included senior residents who required assistance due to the potential health risks. In addition to the human occupants, emergency responders also rescued two cats and a dog from the premises. All pets were secured and removed from the hazardous environment alongside their owners.

Medical Emergencies and Exposure Risks

One resident required hospitalization following exposure to the toxic gas. Medical personnel treated the individual for carbon monoxide poisoning, but officials confirmed the condition was non-life-threatening. This incident highlights the silent and dangerous nature of carbon monoxide leaks in enclosed residential spaces. The swift detection by residents reporting an odor likely prevented more severe health consequences for the elderly population.

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Source Identification and Resolution Timeline

Investigators determined the leak originated from a rooftop heating unit within the building. The specific equipment was immediately shut down to prevent further gas release. Once the Calgary Fire Department cleared the scene and ensured air quality was safe, operations resumed. The rapid response time allowed for a quick resolution to the emergency situation.

Restoration of Normal Operations

All other residents were permitted to return to their homes once the ventilation process was complete. The building was declared safe for occupancy after thorough monitoring by emergency officials. This event underscores the importance of functioning carbon monoxide detectors in multi-unit residential complexes. The Calgary Fire Department continues to advise residents on safety measures regarding heating systems.