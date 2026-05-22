Car-Free Streets and Climate Awaits are News Around the Globe

A look at car-free streets, renewed pushes for information into missing persons cases, and top news stories from around the world. A busy stretch of Church Street will be car-free this summer as part of a pilot project, while a fire at an abandoned house in south Barrie is being investigated. Across the globe, researchers are turning to artificial intelligence to help cut bureaucratic red tape and vexed_police renew their call for witnesses over a case involving former royal Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, Canada finds itself squeezed between climate change Fallout: and preparations for the 2026 world cup. Elsewhere experts advise Canadians to remain vigilant about EBola amidst growing tensions.

A person fills up their car at a gas station in Montreal on Thursday, March 5, 2026. A busy stretch of Church Street will be car-free this summer.

Here is what you need to know about the pilot project. VideoPrice of gas down in the Maritimes, diesel prices upFire at abandoned house in south BarrieRenewed push for information in Lois Hanna’s 1988 disappearanceU. K. police renew call for witnesses as they broaden inquiry into former Prince AndrewExpert: Canada should be vigilant about Ebola with World Cup coming in two weeksMatthew Perry’s family trusted his assistant to help keep him sober.

He instead helped him overdoseClimate & EnvironmentProvincial, federal governments leaning on AI to cut red tapeI¬ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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