CAQ Leadership Race: Drainville and Frechette Battle for Quebec's Future

With the CAQ facing declining poll numbers, the race to replace outgoing Premier Francois Legault is heating up, featuring candidates Bernard Drainville and Christine Frechette. The winner's policy choices and leadership style will significantly shape the party's direction and influence the upcoming provincial election, and possibly the debate surrounding Quebec independence.

Bernard Drainville, a leadership candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec ( CAQ ), addressed the media at a press conference in Montreal on April 6, 2026. The event occurred during the final week of the leadership race to succeed outgoing Quebec Premier Francois Legault, with the governing party facing significant challenges.

Pollsters observed a tightly contested race, with neither candidate—Christine Frechette, a former economy minister, or Drainville, a former environment minister—easily predicted to win. The CAQ, which had enjoyed two majority governments since 2018, was hoping the leadership race would provide a much-needed boost before the general election scheduled for the fall. Recent polling data suggested a precarious situation for the party, with some surveys indicating support in the single digits. This bleak outlook heightened the stakes of the leadership contest, as the outcome was believed to influence both the provincial election and the potential for a renewed push for Quebec independence. The choice for CAQ members was framed as a pivotal one, with the potential to either secure a survival strategy or to risk trying to win over Conservative Party votes, according to various political analysts. \The race to replace Legault was closely followed, as it was expected to shape the political landscape in Quebec. Jean-Marc Leger, President and CEO of Leger polling company, noted the critical battle between the CAQ and the Liberals for the federalist vote, implying the leadership outcome's effect on the upcoming provincial election and the potential for a referendum on Quebec's independence. Data from Leger polls presented contrasting momentum for Frechette, indicating initial traction that then faded, which resulted in a trailing position behind the Parti Quebecois, Quebec Liberals and Conservatives regardless of her winning the CAQ race. Philippe J. Fournier of QC125 highlighted the CAQ's precarious position, stating that the party was in trouble. He further added that parties that replace their founder often face electoral defeat in the subsequent election, emphasizing the high stakes of the leadership decision. Frechette secured the endorsement of a significant bloc of current cabinet ministers, including the finance, immigration, public security, culture, and environment ministers. Drainville portrayed himself as the underdog, though claimed that his campaign had reached a 'turning point' due to fresh endorsements from key figures within the party.\Drainville, a former member of the Parti Quebecois, adopted conservative policies and positioned himself as the leading advocate for safeguarding Quebec's identity and implementing more rigorous immigration policies. Frechette's campaign primarily concentrated on economic matters, suggesting openness to increased permanent residency and reopening the debate on shale gas and hydraulic fracturing. The CAQ's voting membership, comprising approximately 20,500 individuals, was tasked with choosing Legault's successor, with the election results scheduled to be announced on April 12. The close proximity of the leadership outcome to the impending general election underscored the leadership race's importance. The success of Drainville or Frechette would have very high implications for the future of the party. The leadership contest, taking place under the shadow of a challenging political climate, would likely set the course for the CAQ's future, while potentially influencing larger issues, such as Quebec's future within Canada. The public and political observers eagerly awaited the outcome, hoping to better understand the future direction of Quebec politics. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2026





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