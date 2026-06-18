Capitals lock up Jack Adams winner Carbery with multi-year extension

The Washington Capitals have signed head coach Spencer Carbery to a multi-year contract extension after he led the team to a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference and won the Jack Adams Trophy in 2024-25.

The Washington Capitals have secured their head coach for the foreseeable future, announcing a multi-year contract extension for Spencer Carbery . The agreement, reached with general manager Chris Patrick, ensures Carbery will remain behind the bench beyond his original deal, which was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Carbery took over as head coach in 2023, succeeding Peter Laviolette, and has since revitalized the team with a focus on player development, accountability, and a positive culture. Under his leadership, the Capitals have posted a 134-83-29 record over 246 regular-season games, a points percentage of .604, and have made the playoffs in two of his three seasons.

Carbery's impact was most pronounced in the 2024-25 campaign, where he guided Washington to a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference, earning him the Jack Adams Trophy as the NHL's coach of the year. His ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers has been widely praised, from mentoring young prospects to earning the trust of veteran leaders. Patrick highlighted Carbery's communication skills, relationship-building, and dedication to fostering a culture where players can thrive.

The extension reflects the organization's confidence in Carbery's long-term vision and his role in shaping the franchise's future. Before becoming head coach, Carbery spent three seasons as an assistant with the Capitals, working closely with the team's forwards and power play. He previously served as head coach of the Hershey Bears in the AHL, where he won a Calder Cup championship in 2023. His coaching philosophy emphasizes structure, discipline, and adaptability-qualities that have been instrumental in Washington's recent success.

With the extension in place, Carbery will continue to build on that foundation, aiming to lead the Capitals deep into the playoffs for years to come. The news has been met with enthusiasm from fans and players alike, as the team looks to sustain its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving league





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