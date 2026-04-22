Capitals Defenseman Rasmus Sandin Undergoes ACL Surgery, Faces Lengthy Recovery

Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin had surgery on his torn ACL and is expected to miss significant time, with a recovery timeline of 6-9 months. This injury impacts the Capitals' offseason plans and playoff aspirations.

Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process following surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

The injury occurred during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 11th, bringing an abrupt end to his season and casting a shadow over the team’s offseason plans. The Capitals organization has indicated that Sandin’s return to play will be dictated by his individual recovery progress, with a typical recovery timeframe for this type of surgery ranging from six to nine months.

A six-month recovery would potentially see Sandin back on the ice shortly after the commencement of the 2026-27 season, while a nine-month recovery could keep him sidelined until January of the same season. General Manager Chris Patrick acknowledged the significant impact of Sandin’s absence, stating that the team would provide a more detailed update later in the week.

He also emphasized that Sandin’s injury will be a key consideration as the Capitals navigate their offseason decisions, likely influencing their approach to free agency and potential trades. Sandin, a valuable asset to the Capitals’ defensive corps, enjoyed a productive 2023-24 season, registering five goals and 29 points in 73 games while averaging 19 minutes and 12 seconds of ice time per game.

His offensive contributions and overall skating ability made him a key component of the team’s power play and a reliable presence on the blue line. The 26-year-old defenseman is currently under contract with the Capitals through the 2028-29 season, carrying an annual average salary cap hit of $4.6 million. This long-term commitment underscores the team’s belief in Sandin’s potential and his importance to their future success.

Prior to joining the Capitals, Sandin was originally drafted 29th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He spent parts of four seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded to Washington. Throughout his NHL career, spanning 382 games with both franchises, Sandin has accumulated 25 goals and 145 points, establishing himself as a dynamic and offensively gifted defenseman.

The Capitals, unfortunately, missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2022-23 season, finishing with a record of 43 wins, 30 losses, and 9 ties. They fell just three points short of securing a playoff berth, highlighting the competitive nature of the Eastern Conference. Sandin’s absence undoubtedly contributed to the team’s struggles down the stretch, and his recovery will be crucial as they aim to return to playoff contention in the coming seasons.

The team will need to assess their defensive depth and potentially explore options to fill the void left by Sandin’s injury, both in the short term and the long term. The focus now shifts to supporting Sandin through his rehabilitation and preparing for an offseason filled with strategic planning and player evaluation





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