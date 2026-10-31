Canada-EU Summit Ends With Mixed Messages on Associate Membership

Canada and the EU concluded a summit with conflicting language on Canada's status, as Carney pursues associate membership and details remain unresolved until next year.

Canada and the European Union are still in the talking stage when it comes to how to label their fledgling transatlantic partnership. U.S. President Donald Trump may be changing his tune on Canada, but his ambassador doesn't seem to be.

Plus, the federal government is both limiting and expanding eligibility for a medically assisted death, in one bill. The week that was "Canada is learning their lesson… They're treating us extremely nicely lately.

Also read Canada and EU Discuss Associate Membership at Montreal Summit, Carney Announces $1.6B Cohere Investment

Trump Seeks Trade Deal With Canada

" That was Trump speaking at a rally in South Carolina on Thursday afternoon. The momentum of the talks, just recently restarted in earnest, combined with Trump's political vulnerabilities ahead of the U.S. midterms, has led to the belief there is considerable appetite from the White House to strike a deal with Canada.

That's what multiple government and industry sources close to trade discussions between Canada and the United States told colleagues Vassy Kapelos, Marieke Walsh, Graham Richardson, and Mike Le Couteur. All the sources cautioned an agreement of any sort was far from certain given the past behaviour of Trump and his trade delegates, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

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But over the last week, the White House has shown much more interest in arriving at an agreement "than in all the weeks prior," according to one of the sources, who also intimated progress on auto tariffs looked possible relative to where things were at when talks broke down in August. Midweek, the state of play was that cabinet ministers briefed on the increased pace of talks remained skeptical that Trump will make the necessary concessions to secure a deal.

However, many who spoke to CTV News were convinced he wants one, given the political pressure he faces in the midterms. One minister, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, told CTV News it's "now or maybe never" that a window exists to get Trump to make concessions to Canada on issues, particularly auto tariffs, that are not only dominating key U.S. Senate races in places like Michigan, but have been identified as red lines by the prime minister.

Auto Tariffs Key Issue In Talks

Other red-line issues include French language and culture, and Canada's ability to trade with other countries. Two sources told CTV News they expect Trump could move on the latter two, but autos remain the toughest negotiating issue. Two others were unsure if Canada should hand Trump any kind of win in advance of the midterms.

On Parliament Hill Wednesday, yours truly asked Prime Minister Mark Carney why Canada was willing to entertain a deal with the United States, when Trump's delegates were setting Canada up to take blame for midterm losses.

"We think there are deals that are in the best interests of Canada first and foremost, but also are in the interests of the United States. That's always been the case," Carney said.

"We've been consistent. If those deals present themselves, we will pursue them. But we're not at that position right now.

" As of sending this Friday morning, any breakthrough remains to be seen, with the window of political opportunity likely closing quickly. It could slam shut if Trump does what his ambassador to Canada told a closed door meeting this week : Blame Canada if key races don't go the Republican's way next week. The other major "deal or no deal?

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" discussion of the week was around how cozy Canada and the European Union are willing to get. After months of speculation around how a new alliance between the two bodies will take shape, the much-anticipated Canada-EU Summit started Thursday with even more mixed messaging.

Canada EU Partnership Labels Debated

After making headlines last month when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited Canada to become an "associate member," of the EU, there was pushback both within Europe and in Canada, where officials prefer to describe the partnership as an "alliance for the future.

" Heading into this week's summit, sources confirmed that the controversial "associate member" label was not in the draft statement set to be released at the conclusion of this week's confab. Cue von der Leyen doubling down, using the term again in her speech Thursday, calling the proposed status for Canada "association without accession," while also articulating the areas for potential co-operation and stronger alignment.

Questioned on the confusion , Carney asserted "the nomenclature doesn't matter," and what does is what goes into the agreement. That perhaps would have been the line of the day, if he then didn't hours later also slide both acrimonious terms into one sentence.

"We're in the process of forging a new alliance, an alliance for the future, with Canada as an associate member. " This is hitting your inboxes just ahead of another full day of summit events, including a mid-day signing ceremony and joint press conference with von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Costa. CTVNews.ca will have the latest for you.

Spoiler alert, as colleague Spencer Van Dyk reports , while some pieces of policy could be agreed to coming out of this summit, the exact details of the agreement will not be finalized this week. The aim is to make an official announcement next year. Carney pursuing 'associate' EU membership.

Justice Minister Tables MAID Reforms

Not to be missed Justice minister tables MAID reforms, rejects pushback On Tuesday, Justice Minister Sean Fraser tabled Bill C-41, the MAID Safeguards Act, a 12-page piece of legislation that proposes to indefinitely exclude those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness from qualifying for assisted death, and to allow people to make advance plans to pursue medical assistance in dying in certain cases. Facing pushback from some provinces and disability advocates, Fraser defended the bill as striking a balance between autonomy and protection.