Capital B adds 192 Bitcoin to its treasury, retail investor activity for Bitcoin hits record low, CLARITY Act secures bipartisan support

Capital B, a cryptocurrency exchange, has added 192 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 3,135 Bitcoin. The business paid an average of €90,451 for each Bitcoin it possesses. Meanwhile, the retail investor activity for Bitcoin has fallen to a record low, with small investors depositing significantly fewer Bitcoin on exchanges like Binance. The CLARITY Act, which aims to increase transparency in the cryptocurrency industry, has secured bipartisan support and is expected to reach the president's desk for final signature.

Capital B , a cryptocurrency exchange , has added 192 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 3,135 Bitcoin . The business paid an average of €90,451 for each Bitcoin it possesses.

Additionally, the retail investor activity for Bitcoin has fallen to a record low, with small investors depositing significantly fewer Bitcoin on exchanges like Binance. The CLARITY Act, which aims to increase transparency in the cryptocurrency industry, has secured bipartisan support and is expected to reach the president's desk for final signature





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Capital B Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Exchange Retail Investor Activity Clarity Act Bipartisan Support Transparency In The Cryptocurrency Industry Record Low Wind-Down Of Its Business Operations Voluntary Chapter 11 Process Restructuring Proceedings Other Non-U.S. Entities

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