The Canadian Association of Pharmacy in Oncology highlights rural access barriers and critical drug shortages, urging government investment in domestic manufacturing and community care.

The Canadian Association of Pharmacy in Oncology (CAPhO) issued a stark warning on Monday regarding the systemic barriers preventing patients across Canada from receiving timely cancer care. Representatives appeared on Parliament Hill to highlight how shortages of essential medications and geographical isolation severely disrupt treatment plans for those in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

Cross-Border Travel Burdens for Islanders

Patients in Prince Edward Island face unique logistical challenges when seeking specialized oncology services, often requiring travel to provinces such as New Brunswick or Nova Scotia. Pamela Yafai, a clinical resource pharmacist based in Saint John, New Brunswick, and chair of the association's communications committee, emphasized that this distance creates significant financial hardships and compromises the quality of life for affected individuals.

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To mitigate these travel costs, the Prince Edward Island government provides financial assistance for out-of-province medical travel, which includes subsidized bus tickets. Additionally, the province partners with Hope Air, a national charity that offers eligible patients flights, gas vouchers, and other support services to facilitate access to care.

In 2025 alone, Hope Air arranged nearly 6,000 travel-related supports for Islanders, covering 1,810 trips. While these figures encompass various medical conditions beyond cancer, they underscore the critical role external partnerships play in filling gaps in regional healthcare infrastructure for cancer patients.

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Critical Drug Shortages Disrupt Treatment

The Canadian Pharmacists' Association estimates that between 1,500 and 2,000 active drug shortfalls exist across the country at any given time. According to CAPhO, one-third of Canada's most serious shortages involve cancer treatments, supportive medications, or diagnostic agents, placing immense pressure on an already stretched healthcare system.

Health Canada's highest-impact list currently includes etoposide capsules, a form of oral chemotherapy, due to a packaging-related manufacturing issue. The only regular supplier of these capsules in Canada is not expected to resume full supply until mid-2027, forcing Health Canada to authorize temporary imports from the United States to address the deficit.

Earlier this year, injectable cyclophosphamide, a drug used to treat breast cancer and lymphoma, was also classified as a critical shortage. This specific designation began in February and was lifted in October after the supply situation improved, demonstrating the volatile nature of pharmaceutical availability in Canada.

Prioritization Dilemmas and Strategic Solutions

These disruptions force physicians and pharmacists to make difficult decisions about which patients should receive priority for treatment when supplies are low. In some instances, providers may not have the medication needed to offer treatment at all, as many of these specialized drugs have very few alternatives and come from a limited number of manufacturers.

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CAPhO is calling on the federal government to invest more in community-based services, including pharmacist and nurse-led programs designed to bring specialized care closer to patients. The association argues that reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and bolstering domestic manufacturing of essential cancer medicines is essential to preventing future crises.

The organization urges Ottawa to improve monitoring and proactive planning as part of a national strategy to prevent shortages before they affect patient care. By addressing these supply chain vulnerabilities and enhancing local care capabilities, the government can better support the millions of Canadians facing cancer diagnoses each year.