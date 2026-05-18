Cape Bretoner Identity Recognized on Canadian Census

Statistics Canada has added the option to identify as Cape Bretoner on the long-form census, recognizing the unique culture and identity of the region. The inclusion of this option was requested by many Canadians who felt it was long overdue.

Statistics Canada says 13,065 people reported an ethnic origin of " Cape Breton er" on the last census, either alone or in combination with other ethnicities. The option to identify as Cape Breton er was added in 2021 after Statistics Canada noticed that many people were writing it in themselves.

The long-form census this year included a relatively new option on the list of possible ethnic identities: Cape Bretoner. The way Statistics Canada creates that list is by going back to the previous census to see how people have answered their questions. People with deep roots in Canada seem inclined to identify with their region rather than the place their ancestors came from long ago. The option to include more than one ethnicity in their responses is also available.

Some Canadians, like Joe Kanary and Gary Micholsky, expressed their satisfaction with the inclusion of Cape Bretoner on the census. Sheila Reid also considers her ethnicity to be Cape Bretoner. The assistant chief statistician at Statistics Canada, Geoff Bowlby, noted that there are local cultures and ethnicities evolving over time in Canada and recorded well in the census. The 2026 census will include a question on sexual orientation, which could open doors to more funding for P.E. I. advocacy groups





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Culture Identity Cape Breton Cape Bretoner Statistics Canada Long-Form Census Unique Culture Local Cultures Evolving Over Time Recorded Well In The Census Sexual Orientation Question On 2026 Census Funding For P.E.I. Advocacy Groups

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