Canvs vs Maple Leafs Recap: Vancouver Shows Progress Despite 4-2 Loss

Vancouver Canucks fall 4-2 to Toronto Maple Leafs but coach Manny Malhotra sees positive progress in team play despite the losing streak.

Vancouver Canucks suffered a 4-2 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL play on Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2026, at their home arena in Vancouver. Although the result contributed to a difficult stretch where the team holds just one win in their last thirteen games, the coaching staff and players emphasized significant developmental progress.

Leafs Extend Winning Streak

Toronto Maple Leafs halted a two-game losing skid with this victory, improving their record to eight wins, six losses, and two ties. The team completed a four-game road trip with a balanced record of two wins and two losses during that span. Auston Matthews led the offensive charge for Toronto by scoring his eleventh goal of the season.

Also read Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2, snapping two-game skid

William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each contributed a goal and an assist to support the victory. Zack MacEwen also found the back of the net for the visitors, marking his eighth goal of the year. The Leafs controlled much of the second period, with Matthews and MacEwen adding to their tally during that stretch.

Canucks Defensive Improvements

Vancouver goaltender Leevi Merilainen made twenty-four saves to keep the contest competitive. The Canucks showed resilience by fighting back when they trailed by two goals in the third period. Max Sasson made things interesting early in the final frame by scoring off the rebound of a Brendan Gallagher shot to draw the Canucks within a single goal.

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Despite the loss, Vancouver has tightened up defensively in recent outings. The team has reduced the margin of defeat significantly, with six of their last eight losses coming by two goals or less. This contrasts sharply with earlier losses in the season where the margin of defeat reached five, three, and four goals.

Coach Highlights Process And Progress

First-year NHL head coach Manny Malhotra acknowledged the frustration of the recent results but insisted that the team is moving in the right direction. He stated that while the performance is not yet at the level required to win consistently, there is clear progress in various areas of their game. Malhotra emphasized the need to stick with the process despite the lack of immediate correlation to wins.

Boeser, who scored his fifth goal of the year, agreed that the team has played better hockey of late. He noted that they are generating more shots and improving their defensive structure. The forward group believes that focusing on these small improvements is the key to turning the season around.

Goaltending And Rebuild Context

Levi Merilainen provided strong goaltending throughout the match, particularly when he stopped first-overall pick Gavin McKenna on a power-play chance in the first period. Malhotra praised Merilainen for giving the team an opportunity to win every game he has played this year. The coach highlighted the incredible stops made by the netminder as a crucial factor in keeping games close.

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The Canucks are navigating a rebuild after missing the playoffs in the last two years and finishing last overall in the previous season. Malhotra noted that while it is easy to point out negatives on video, coaches must catch players doing things right. The staff aims to celebrate positives and hope to see more of them as the team continues to develop.

Malhotra described the situation as tough but expressed confidence in the character of the players. He emphasized that the group contains many good guys who want to succeed. The strategy involves keeping games tight, limiting opponent scoring chances, and persisting with the long-term development plan.

The head coach repeated that sticking with the process is the only viable path forward. He acknowledged the cliché nature of the statement but insisted it remains the core philosophy. The team hopes to continue getting themselves into tight games as they work to turn their performance around.