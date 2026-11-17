Vancouver Canucks defeat Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 to snap seven-game skid. Filip Chytil scores twice as Canucks end losing streak against Vegas.

The Vancouver Canucks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson each contributed two goals to lead the offense, while goaltender Leevi Merilainen secured the win by stopping 34 shots for Vancouver. This win marked a significant turnaround for a team that had previously lost nine of their last ten games.

Vancouver Canucks Break Losing Streak

Elvis Pettersson opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 5:20 mark of the first period, setting an early tone for the home team. Linus Karlsson quickly doubled the advantage at 9:49, putting Vancouver ahead 2-0 before the period concluded. Elias Pettersson and Drew O'Connor also recorded scores, highlighting the balanced offensive attack that overwhelmed the Vegas defense throughout the contest.

Also read Vancouver Canucks end losing streak with 6-3 win over Vegas Golden Knights

Chytil, who had been activated from injured reserve on Friday, delivered a pivotal performance with his first two goals of the season. He tipped in a shot at 2:24 into the first period to extend the lead to 3-1, followed by a short-handed goal at 2:14 of the second period that made it 4-1. His rapid return to form provided a critical boost to a lineup desperate for momentum and confidence after the prolonged slump.

Golden Knights Franchise Record Matched

Victor Olofsson, Braeden Bowman, and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights, who struggled to contain Vancouver's high-powered attack. Olofsson's power-play goal at 13:30 extended his personal scoring streak to three games, while Braeden Bowman cut the deficit to 4-2 with 8:03 remaining in the second period. Despite these efforts, the Golden Knights could not overcome the early deficit established by the Canucks.

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Mark Stone reached a notable milestone with his power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, cutting the gap to 4-3. The goal gave Stone 417 points with the Golden Knights, tying Jonathan Marchessault's franchise record for points. Stone's achievement underscored his enduring value to the team, even as the Golden Knights lost their sixth consecutive points streak and failed to stop Vancouver's resurgence.

Goaltending And Key Statistics

Leevi Merilainen was the standout performer in net for Vancouver, making 34 saves to secure the victory. In contrast, Carter Hart, making his first start for Vegas, allowed three or more goals for the fifth time this season. Hart stopped 21 shots but struggled to maintain control as the Canucks continued to pile on the pressure, including an empty-net goal by Karlsson with 2:14 remaining.

Drew O'Connor responded just 24 seconds after Stone's goal to restore Vancouver's two-goal cushion, effectively killing any hopes of a Vegas comeback. Brock Boeser added two assists for the Canucks, extending his points streak to seven games. For Vegas, Mitch Marner recorded two assists, extending his home points streak to 11 games, while Tomas Hertl assisted on Olofsson's goal, extending his own points streak to seven.

Future Schedule And Team Outlooks

The victory halts an eight-game losing streak against Vegas and provides much-needed relief for the Canucks, who are now looking to build on this momentum. Vancouver will travel to face the Utah Mammoth on Monday in their next scheduled contest. The team hopes to maintain the defensive discipline and offensive efficiency shown in Sunday's win.

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The Golden Knights, meanwhile, will host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. They aim to rebound from this loss and find consistency in their play after the recent slump. Both teams face immediate challenges as they continue to navigate a competitive schedule, with the Canucks seeking to solidify their position and the Golden Knights looking to stabilize their performance.