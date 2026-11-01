Canucks Lose to Maple Leafs Despite Signs of Progress Under Malhotra

Vancouver Canucks fall 4-2 to Toronto Maple Leafs but coach Manny Malhotra sees progress in team performance despite losing streak. Key insights on rebuild efforts.

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a 4-2 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, ending a four-game road trip for Toronto. Despite the loss, head coach Manny Malhotra expressed confidence that the team is heading in the right direction. The game featured strong first-period play from Vancouver and a determined fightback in the third period, even though they trailed by two goals.

Team Progress Amidst Losing Streak

Vancouver's record stands at 3-12-1, with just one win in their last thirteen games. However, Malhotra insists that the team is making tangible improvements in various aspects of their play. He acknowledged the frustration of consecutive losses but highlighted that progress is visible in areas that do not always correlate directly with winning.

Also read Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2, snapping two-game skid

The coaching staff focuses on highlighting positives to maintain morale. Malhotra noted that while it is easy to point out negatives in video review, praising correct execution is crucial for player development and belief in the rebuild process.

Leafs Win Halts Losing Skid

Toronto Maple Leafs improved to 8-6-2 with the victory, stopping a two-game losing streak. Auston Matthews scored his team-leading eleventh goal of the season. William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each contributed a goal and an assist to the win. Zack MacEwen also found the net for the visitors.

Advertisement

Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves. He also earned an assist on Blueger's empty-net goal, showcasing his all-around contribution to the team's success on the road.

Canucks Defense Tightens Up

Vancouver showed significant defensive improvement compared to earlier losses. The team has tightened up, with six of their last eight defeats being decided by two goals or less. This contrasts sharply with previous losses by five, three, and four goals. Brock Boeser scored on a breakaway during the power play, while Max Sasson added a goal to keep the game competitive.

Sasson scored off a rebound from a Brendan Gallagher shot early in the third period. This goal drew the Canucks within one point, demonstrating their ability to sustain offensive pressure and generate shots. Boeser, who scored his fifth goal of the year, emphasized the need to stick with the process and build on defensive gains.

Goaltending and Future Outlook

Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves, providing strong opposition to Toronto's attack. Malhotra praised Merilainen for giving the team a chance to win in every game. Merilainen made key stops, including one against first-overall pick Gavin McKenna during a power-play chance in the first period.

Advertisement

After missing the playoffs for the last two years and finishing last overall last season, the Canucks are in a rebuilding phase. Sasson admitted that staying positive in the dressing room is difficult but necessary. The team aims to limit scoring chances and turn things around by sticking together and maintaining a positive mindset despite the challenging record.