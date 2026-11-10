Canucks Lose Sixth Straight to Flyers as Malhotra Faces Heat

Vancouver Canucks drop 2-1 to Philadelphia Flyers extending losing streak to six games under head coach Manny Malhotra, who cites repeated mistakes for the slump.

Head coach Manny Malhotra faced mounting scrutiny after the Vancouver Canucks suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, November 9, 2026. The loss extended a miserable six-game losing streak for the squad, deepening the frustration within the organization and highlighting the struggles of Malhotra's first season in charge. The team's performance in Vancouver underscored a troubling pattern of repeated errors and a lack of competitive response that has defined this difficult stretch.

Malhotra Cites Repeated Errors

Malhotra addressed the media following the game, stating that the coaching staff discussed their expectations and challenges throughout the season. He emphasized that while mistakes are an inherent part of the sport, the recurrence of the same errors became problematic. The head coach pointed out that when the team failed to show a proper response to corrective measures, the negative result was inevitable. He noted that the lack of adjustment directly contributed to the outcome on the ice, signaling a growing concern over the team's ability to self-correct during high-pressure moments.

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Flyers Capitalize on Canucks Slump

Philadelphia seized control early with Michael Bunting scoring at the 2:03 mark of the first period off a broken rush chance. Travis Konecny doubled the advantage on the power play early in the second period, further stifling Vancouver's offensive output. The visitors dominated puck possession for extended stretches, limiting the Canucks to just six shots across the first two periods. Travis Sanheim credited the Flyers' energy for their early success, noting it was difficult to maintain such intensity on the second half of a back-to-back schedule against a struggling opponent.

Struggles Persist Despite Rest

The Canucks entered the contest rested after a hard-fought 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. In contrast, the Philadelphia Flyers were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday, ending a three-game skid. Despite the Flyers also playing on a tight schedule, Vancouver came out flat and failed to match the intensity. Drew O'Connor admitted that the team felt they were working significantly harder without reaping rewards, describing the season as an uphill climb where effort did not translate into positive results on the scoreboard.

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Empty-Net Seals Sixth Consecutive Loss

Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored a power-play goal in the third period to bring Vancouver back into the game, offering a brief glimmer of hope. However, the Canucks could not overcome the two-goal deficit. Travis Sanheim sealed the victory for Philadelphia with an empty-net strike in the final minute, capping a dominant team effort. The loss moved the Canucks to a dismal 3-16-1 record, while the Flyers improved to 5-10-5, demonstrating their ability to capitalize on opponents' vulnerabilities.

Coaching Staff Faces Critical Decision

Malhotra acknowledged the need for immediate change within the locker room, stating that the coaching staff must take a long look at their options. He emphasized the importance of shifting the group's mindset to generate different results in upcoming games. With the frustration level at an all-time high among players like O'Connor and the coaching staff, the pressure is mounting to break the cycle of defeat. The team must address the fundamental issues of execution and response to corrections before the season progresses further.