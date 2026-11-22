Filip Chytil and Jake DeBrusk lead the Vancouver Canucks to a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild, ending an eight-game home losing streak.

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 4-3 score in a shootout on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Rogers Arena. This victory snapped an eight-game home losing skid for the Canucks, who improved their record to 6-18-1. The team secured the win in the overtime period after a tense regular-season tie.

Decisive Shootout Performance by DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk scored the winning goal in the shootout, lifting the team to victory after regulation and overtime ended in a deadlock. The decisive moment came after a back-and-forth contest that saw multiple lead changes. DeBrusk's performance in the penalty shots proved to be the difference-maker for a squad eager to break its recent drought at home.

Also read Canucks deal F Sasson to Rangers for draft pick

Brock Boeser Records Three Assists in Win

Brock Boeser contributed three assists to the Canucks' offensive output during the contest. Boeser extended his personal point-scoring streak to 10 games with these efforts. His third three-point game of the career marked a significant statistical milestone. Boeser provided key passes on multiple goals, including the tying score in the third period.

Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium Score Against Former Team

Former Wild players Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium scored goals for Vancouver against their previous club. Both acquisitions were part of a trade last year involving former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. Rossi tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play tip-in, marking his first goal in 21 games. Buium added an even-strength goal later in the third period to make it 3-3.

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Leevi Merilainen Makes Critical Saves in Overtime

Goalie Leevi Merilainen made 22 saves during regulation and overtime to keep the score tied until the shootout. He faced pressure from key Wild scorers, including Maxim Shabanov, Matt Boldy, and Kirill Kaprizov. Merilainen stopped these players in the shootout round to secure the win. The goaltender also faced shots from Jared Spurgeon and Nick Foligno during the regular play.

Wild Play Without Quinn Hughes Due to Injury

The Minnesota Wild (17-3-5) played without Quinn Hughes, who was injured in the previous outing against the Calgary Flames. Jesper Wallstedt took the loss for the Wild after making 21 saves. Matt Boldy opened the scoring for Minnesota, extending his points streak to 14 straight games. Nick Foligno also scored for the visitors, tying the game at 3-3 before the shootout.

Team Updates and Roster Changes in November

The Canucks played without center Elias Pettersson due to upper body soreness and Brendan Gallagher for a lower body injury. Max Sasson was traded to the New York Rangers by the Canucks on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. The team continues to manage injuries while navigating a challenging season schedule.