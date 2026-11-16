Canucks Beat Golden Knights 6-3 to End Losing Streak

Vancouver Canucks defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 in Las Vegas. Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson lead the scoring as Vancouver snaps a seven-game losing streak.

The Vancouver Canucks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night, November 15, 2026. The win also ended an eight-game losing streak against the hosts and halted a six-game points streak for the Golden Knights. Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson each contributed two goals to lead the offensive charge.

Chytil and Karlsson Lead Vancouver Scoring

Vancouver Canucks centre Linus Karlsson and Filip Chytil provided the primary offensive firepower for the visiting team. Chytil, who was activated from injured reserve on Friday, scored his first two goals of the season during the contest. He opened his account by tipping in a shot with 2:24 remaining in the first period, establishing a 3-1 lead. Chytil added a short-handed goal at 2:14 of the second period to extend Vancouver's advantage to 4-1.

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Linus Karlsson doubled the Canucks' lead at 9:49 of the first period. He completed his night with an empty-net goal with 2:14 remaining. Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, opening the scoring on a power play at 5:20 of the first period. Drew O'Connor added a goal just 24 seconds after Mark Stone's power-play goal for Vegas. O'Connor restored Vancouver's two-goal cushion, maintaining the team's control over the game's momentum.

Golden Knights Franchise Record and Defensive Struggles

Mark Stone scored a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period for the Golden Knights. The goal cut the deficit to 4-3 and brought Stone to 417 career points with the team. This total tied Jonathan Marchessault's franchise record. Stone's milestone highlighted an otherwise difficult night for the home team, which struggled to contain Vancouver's offensive depth.

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Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart allowed three or more goals for the fifth time this season. Hart made 21 saves but could not stop the Canucks from building a insurmountable lead. Victor Olofsson and Braeden Bowman also scored for the Golden Knights. Olofsson's power-play goal at 13:30 extended his personal goals streak to three games. The Golden Knights will host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday to attempt a rebound.

Canucks Defensive Stability and Offensive Continuity

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen stopped 34 shots to secure the win. His performance was critical in maintaining the shutout-like pressure after the early goals. The Canucks had lost nine of their previous 10 games entering this matchup. This victory provides a necessary momentum shift for the roster.

Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser recorded two assists during the game. The performance extended his points streak to seven consecutive games. Boeser's consistency on the power play and even-strength units has been a key factor in the team's recent efforts. The win halts a difficult slide for the Canucks and offers a positive note heading into future matchups.